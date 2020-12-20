Mary McNamara: Quite soon, 2020 will be history — will we learn from it?

But we have also lost, one hopes, any sense of complacency — that lazy, unexamined privilege that allowed some to look at rising death rates in other countries or even other states and dismiss them with the unfounded belief that "that can't happen here."

And we found many things, including a resilience and ability to adapt that had become increasingly rare in our "I want what I want, exactly the way I want it, and I want it right now" culture, where the answer to so many questions, the solution to so many obstacles, was at our fingertips. We figured out how to work, learn and commune remotely, we rediscovered nature and began to cherish, if only through longing, much that we had taken for granted: the ability to embrace a friend, to hold a new baby — even, God help us, the banal comfort of workplace meetings. We appreciated works of art for their own sake, rather than their often overpowering context of place, event and travel. We planted gardens, found courage to protest inequities too long endured, helped one another in ways large and small.