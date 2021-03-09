Mary Schmich: The feud for which there is no truce? The saga of old Dr. Seuss

I’ll tell you, kids, what I would do
If I were queen and ran the zoo!
If I controlled the whole dang show
Hoo boy the places I would go!
I’d make the virus vanish now!
I’d kill that villain — oof! kapow!
And if I were the lady king?
I’d turn the winter into spring!
And then I’d hop upon a plane
To Mali, China or Bahrain!
I’d go to England, go to France
I’d go there in my underpants!
I’m kidding, kids, and I digress
Those aren’t the things we must address
The biggest issue on the globe?
The one we must dissect and probe?
The thing that’s set the world on fire?
The thing that’s got us in the mire?
The feud for which there is no truce?
The saga of old Dr. Seuss.
First, let’s review this frightful fight
That’s stoked the war of left and right
The truth begins with his estate
They said not all his works are great.
They did not mean that Christmas Grinch
Whose face is in a constant pinch
They did not cite that rhyming cat
The one who wears the giant hat.
They did not mean green eggs and ham —
I’m getting to my point, I am! —
They said that they’ll no longer print
Six books for which they now repent.
Six books that stigmatize some folks
That turn them into types and jokes
Six books of which you’d never heard!
Of which you could not quote a word!
They said those books can cause real pain
And still the right wing must complain!
They say that there’s no racist harm
They shake their fists with faux alarm!
Cry, “Cancel culture’s run amok!
“The woke folk really, truly suck!
“They’ll take our guns, they’ll take our books!
“They’re fascists! Vandals! Left-wing crooks!”
But, kids, I’m here to give the facts
Those books, they do not face the ax
They are not victims of a purge
So let us stop the free-speech dirge.
They’ve not been hid with keys and locks!
No matter what you hear from Fox!
No, no one took them from your house!
No matter how the Fox folks grouse!
No, no one took them from your car!
They did not take them from your bar!
They did not take them from the shops!
They did not send the cancel cops!
So stop this phony moan and scare
They did not ban them anywhere!
Those books weren’t burned! They weren’t destroyed!
So why are some folks so annoyed?
Because they like performing rage
Upon the “cancel culture” stage.
You’d think that there’s no other news
No other cause to blow a fuse
No climate change, no needy poor
(The real news can be such a bore.)
Evictions! Health care? COVID dead?
Let’s talk about Potato Head!
You heard that he’s been canceled too?
Well, kids, that simply isn’t true.
Besides, this feud is good for biz
It really, truly, sadly is!
Those books are selling very fast
Much quicker than in all the past.
And as for Seuss, his work lives on
The best of Seuss is far from gone
But times they change, and so must we
The more we live, the more we see.
We see some books can harm and hurt
In subtle ways and more overt
And books that once seemed A-OK
Look different in a newer day.