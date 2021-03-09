Mary Schmich: The feud for which there is no truce? The saga of old Dr. Seuss

That’s stoked the war of left and right

The truth begins with his estate

They said not all his works are great.

They did not mean that Christmas Grinch

Whose face is in a constant pinch

They did not cite that rhyming cat

The one who wears the giant hat.

They did not mean green eggs and ham —

I’m getting to my point, I am! —

They said that they’ll no longer print

Six books for which they now repent.

Six books that stigmatize some folks

That turn them into types and jokes

Six books of which you’d never heard!

Of which you could not quote a word!

They said those books can cause real pain

And still the right wing must complain!

They say that there’s no racist harm

They shake their fists with faux alarm!