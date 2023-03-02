Two international conflicts have received recent coverage in these pages, each with striking similarities to the other. Claims of divine and historical rights; occupied territories whose citizens resist occupation by all means; overwhelming force by one side with devastating results; and many deaths of innocent civilians.

But there is also one glaring difference. The conflict in Ukraine elicits strong condemnation of Russia from most in the United States, while the violence in the occupied Palestinian territories is typically portrayed as Palestinian “terrorists” against an army protecting its country. Of course, there are many reasons for this lack of symmetry in understanding one people’s resistance to occupation versus another’s. Space doesn’t allow for delving into that historical and religious background. Understanding a way forward to address the carnage, however, demands our attention.

In 1988, the PLO recognized Israel on 78% of historic Palestine and was willing to accept a homeland on the remaining 22% (the West Bank and Gaza) with a capital in East Jerusalem. The Oslo Peace Accords in 1993 established a five-year transition toward Palestinian independence — which was never realized. In 2005, Palestinian civil society rejected violence in addressing Israel’s continuing occupation of the lands it occupied in 1967 and adopted nonviolent strategies of educational and economic reform; appeal to the United Nations; using international law; boycott, divestment and sanctions as used in South Africa (BDS); and other methods. These are facts unknown to most Americans.

The idea of a two-state solution to the situation is now dead, killed by the spread of Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank, confiscation of Palestinian natural resources such as water and agricultural land, the denial of access to Jerusalem for most Palestinians, and a current far-right Israeli government’s claim of a “right” to control all the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean, with plans to annex more than 60% of the land that would constitute a Palestinian state.

The nonviolent means adopted by Palestinians have similarly been thwarted as the U.S. uses its veto power in the U.N. Security Council to block any criticism of Israel’s policies, other criticism of Israel is labeled as antisemitic and the U.S. Congress and many states have criminalized BDS.

So what remains if the violence is to end? One option is the use of overwhelming power to crush the aspirations for freedom of the Palestinian people and to label their resistance as “terrorism.” That is the current status quo. It can work for the foreseeable future, as Israel has one of the world’s mightiest militaries, supported by billions of annual U.S. aid — and the Palestinians have none. But it will only result in regular outbreaks of violence by a frustrated and oppressed people.

There are at least two other possibilities: a one-state solution that gives equality and freedom to all living between the river and the sea or a “one homeland/two nations” proposal that would allow Jews and Palestinian Arabs to live wherever they wish in historic Palestine while being citizens of a Jewish state, and Palestinian state respectively.

Neither of these possibilities has any traction currently, but the status quo is not sustainable in the long run. In the meantime, one response is necessary to set the stage for a creative, nonviolent resolution to the bloodshed, whatever form it might take: The military occupation of a people unwilling to be occupied and denied their basic freedoms must end. It is what Israel’s own leaders realized shortly after 1967 as they foresaw the problems associated with governing millions of Palestinian Arabs against their will.

Israel needs such leaders now. So do we.