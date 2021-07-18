Max Carter: A glimmer of optimism in the Occupied Territories

International travel is gradually opening up, but it still felt like another Holy Land miracle when I was able to visit the occupied Palestinian territories recently. In late June I went with two fellow Quakers to attend board meetings of the Quaker-founded Ramallah Friends School and assist in the transition to a new head. The new head, incidentally, has ties to the Triad through a son who recently graduated from Guilford College.
Gaining the permits to travel to Tel Aviv for the journey into the Palestinian West Bank took the combined efforts of Israel’s Consulate in Atlanta, Rep. Kathy Manning’s office in Washington, various ministries in Israel and the persistent work by my wife to navigate the mandatory protocols. Our stay in Ramallah and successful receipt of the COVID test required for exiting through Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was wonderfully facilitated by various Palestinian friends and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
If only such combined efforts could achieve the long-delayed peace and justice the region deserves. But in spite of the obstacles, I sensed a cautious optimism among the Israelis and Palestinians with whom I met.
An Israeli journalist shared her hopes for the new government in Israel, which is not as beholden to the far-right factions that propped up the Benjamin Netanyahu years. A Palestinian businessman talked of his hope that the new U.S. administration and Israel’s pragmatic new prime minister might find a way to address Palestinians’ pressing financial needs after the failed attempt by the previous administration to buy the favors of Palestinians. A master’s student in Israeli studies at Palestinian Birzeit University talked about how important it is to learn about “the other” and overcome stereotypes.
But there are enormous challenges. On a trip through the West Bank with a Palestinian civil engineer, I witnessed the “matrix of control” Israel has laid down over the Palestinian territories. Spreading settlements, separate road systems for Israelis and Palestinians, depopulation of Palestinian areas such as Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah, confiscation of natural resources, and military checkpoints fuel Palestinian anger and frustration and have destroyed any possibility of a viable Palestinian state.
In the Palestinian territories, there is frustration over the failure to hold elections since 2006 and the corruption in the Palestinian National Authority. While I was there, PNA security forces assassinated dissident Nizar Banat and responded to demonstrations by Palestinians with brutal force. “We are living under two occupations” was a phrase I heard often in Ramallah.
Many in Israel are hopeful that the new government will survive with its slim majority and effect much-needed reforms. Palestinians are hopeful that new leadership will emerge to replace their government and are especially gratified by the shift in world opinion toward increased sympathy for their plight. They are impressed by the effectiveness of the younger generation’s use of social media to counter the one-sided narrative of the past. This was especially apparent in the more balanced coverage of the recent violent exchange between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
There is, indeed, cause for cautious optimism, even while the facts on the ground tell a different story. One 12th grade student at the Friends School summed it up when he was asked his thoughts: “I’m optimistic, but not hopeful.”
That expresses it almost perfectly.
Max L. Carter is retired William R. Rogers Director of Friends Center and Quaker Studies at Guilford College. He also is a member of the New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance.