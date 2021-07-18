Max Carter: A glimmer of optimism in the Occupied Territories

International travel is gradually opening up, but it still felt like another Holy Land miracle when I was able to visit the occupied Palestinian territories recently. In late June I went with two fellow Quakers to attend board meetings of the Quaker-founded Ramallah Friends School and assist in the transition to a new head. The new head, incidentally, has ties to the Triad through a son who recently graduated from Guilford College.

Gaining the permits to travel to Tel Aviv for the journey into the Palestinian West Bank took the combined efforts of Israel’s Consulate in Atlanta, Rep. Kathy Manning’s office in Washington, various ministries in Israel and the persistent work by my wife to navigate the mandatory protocols. Our stay in Ramallah and successful receipt of the COVID test required for exiting through Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was wonderfully facilitated by various Palestinian friends and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

If only such combined efforts could achieve the long-delayed peace and justice the region deserves. But in spite of the obstacles, I sensed a cautious optimism among the Israelis and Palestinians with whom I met.