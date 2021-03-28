Max Carter: A piece of local history is at a 'Cross Roads'

In a 1999 News & Record article, staff writer Jim Schlosser featured the significant history of a parcel of land at the intersection of Ballinger, Fleming and New Garden roads. Known once as “The Cross Roads,” it was the site of one of the skirmishes between British and American soldiers in the Revolutionary War’s Battle of New Garden that preceded the better-known March 15, 1781, Battle of Guilford Court House. According to sources the article quotes, perhaps 20 soldiers are buried in unmarked graves somewhere in that area. When there was farming there, cannon balls were sometimes plowed up. Limited archaeological exploration, however, has yet to locate where the graves are.
Why bring up this article now? At a recent Greensboro City Council meeting, the property at 5908 Ballinger Road that comprises nearly four acres of the site was rezoned so a medical facility and a parking lot could be built. The late-19th century, “Quaker style” farmhouse that stands on the property and once belonged to Delos Ballinger is slated for demolition. Schlosser notes that until 1900 money came to the Ballingers from an English family to maintain the graves. By the 1930s, their location had been forgotten.
Development along New Garden Road has already covered the farm of Vestal and Alethea Coffin, the first local “conductors” of the Underground Railroad. Across the road from that site, a shopping mall has covered the former farm where Joseph Gurney Cannon grew up. He was speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1903 to 1911.
Will yet more development pave over important local and national history — and perhaps cover the graves of British and American soldiers with a parking lot?
With all this history, why would the City Council vote 8-1 to rezone it for commercial purposes, even while most council members expressed deep concern about that very history and expressed interest in it? Economic development, of course.
But what if we viewed the historical significance of an area like New Garden and Guilford College, declared a few years ago by that very City Council as a Greensboro Heritage Community, as a prime site for history tourism? There are more ways to encourage economic development than constructing more commercial buildings.
In concluding his article, Schlosser quotes a resident interested in preserving the history as saying, “Perhaps a permanent historical marker could be erected so passersby would know that men fought and died at the site a long time ago.”
That hasn’t happened. The developers of the property have said they are willing to consider it — but that they wouldn’t pay for it.
I believe that even a marker isn’t sufficient and sells short not only the lives lost on that site but also the potential for a different way of viewing development. Since the council meeting, much interest has been shown in the community in finding a “third way” for the property. It has been 240 years since the most notable history has occurred in that location, but erasing that history and that potential could happen rapidly.