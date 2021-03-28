Max Carter: A piece of local history is at a 'Cross Roads'

Will yet more development pave over important local and national history — and perhaps cover the graves of British and American soldiers with a parking lot?

With all this history, why would the City Council vote 8-1 to rezone it for commercial purposes, even while most council members expressed deep concern about that very history and expressed interest in it? Economic development, of course.

But what if we viewed the historical significance of an area like New Garden and Guilford College, declared a few years ago by that very City Council as a Greensboro Heritage Community, as a prime site for history tourism? There are more ways to encourage economic development than constructing more commercial buildings.

In concluding his article, Schlosser quotes a resident interested in preserving the history as saying, “Perhaps a permanent historical marker could be erected so passersby would know that men fought and died at the site a long time ago.”

That hasn’t happened. The developers of the property have said they are willing to consider it — but that they wouldn’t pay for it.