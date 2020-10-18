Mel Umbarger: Love and death in the time of COVID

We talked about her wishes, and I kept notes. We wrote her will. We arranged to donate her body to science. And we talked about her decision and her fears. And every time I walked out of the room, we said, “I love you.”

It was scary, and I often felt like I was in over my head. One night, there was a complication and a nurse offered to take Colleen back to the ER. She said, “I’d rather die than go back to Halifax hospital,” and we both started laughing through the tears. We laughed even harder when the nurse repeated her words in a deadpan tone to the doctor on the phone. Dark humor had always bonded us.

Colleen then had to make a pretty instant choice to stop either her pain pump or nutrition. It was easy for her. She chose to stop her nutrition, and they upped the pain medication to make the coming days easier.

A COVID-19 diagnosis

On Aug. 3, Florida had 491,884 total cases of COVID-19, 7,157 deaths and 27,366 hospitalizations.