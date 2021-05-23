Melanie Rodenbough: A mother in spirit, if not in blood

Mother’s Day has come and gone, but surely we can celebrate our mothers a couple weeks past the official holiday — if not longer.
I enjoyed reading a Mother’s Day reflection by Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson, who wrote about a woman whom, although not connected biologically, she defines as one of her “mothers.” The piece inspired me to reflect on one such person in my own life.
Her name was Mary Ann Hall. She was the younger girls’ housemother when I first went to live at the Presbyterian Children’s Home.
When I close my eyes I can still see her vividly: a few inches shy of 5 feet tall, a tiny, indomitable woman with sharp features. To a young child she looked exactly like a witch should look: piercing eyes in deep, hollow sockets, sharp nose, thin lips drawn into a disapproving line. She usually wore black.
Her hair fascinated me. It was jet black and it became streaked with white over the years I knew her. By day her hair was drawn into a tight bun at the nape of her neck, but at night she let it fall below her waist, a terrifying sight.
Mary Ann Hall’s small stature was directly at odds with a powerful force of will. The day I met her I was 9 years old and nearly sick with apprehension and grief. Although she spoke kindly there was no great show of tenderness. I quickly came to know that disobeying this woman was not even a remote possibility.
Her power over us did not emanate solely from the physical punishment she occasionally meted out, usually in the form of a stinging switch she cut from a shrub or sent the offender to cut herself. She also tended toward scathing sarcasm. Dare we whine for something to drink? “Well, they’s people in Torment that wont water too.”
The one truly horrifying memory I have is the day she discovered I had hidden a nest of baby bunnies in the basement, intending to raise them. She was livid that I had brought “vermin” into the residence. Once I had procured my switch, she stung my legs all the way to the incinerator where we burned trash — and made me toss the bunnies into the ashes.
It is impossible for me to say how and when I came to love her and to know that she loved me. A motherless child so longs for tenderness that I know I studied her for any sign of a crack in her strict countenance. Quiet and watchful, I soon adapted to my surroundings with an attitude of obedience.
I learned what was expected of me and did it well, whether it was memorizing long Scripture passages or scrubbing the seams between the tiles of the bathroom floor with a toothbrush and her special concoction of bleach and ammonia.
Doing well in school was the clearest way to approval, so I did well. Once in sixth grade I brought home a C on a report card and Mrs. Hall expressed her disappointment. I unwisely retorted, “I bet you made a C in school.” To which she simply replied, “Yes, but I was not as smart as you are.” That was my last C.
Over the years I felt less the sting of her switch on my bare legs, or the sting of her words in my ears. I became “the one she could count on.”
I grew to count on her too. In ninth grade I suffered a full-blown case of the mumps. Home from school and miserable, I was astonished when she walked into the room with an ice-cold Coke and a straw — for me. The kindness was totally unexpected, the Coke normally a forbidden treat. I had to blink back tears; nothing had ever tasted so good.
When she left the home the summer I was 16, to tend to her ill daughter, I was devastated. By then I had taken to calling her “Nanny Hall” just as her grandchildren did. I would visit her well into adulthood, and take my first two children to meet her.
When she left I was motherless again, but now a young woman whom she had taught to make her way in the world.
Biological or not, how better to define “mother”?
Melanie Rodenbough is a retired attorney, grandmother and lifelong Presbyterian. Contact her at melanie.rodenbough@gmail.com.