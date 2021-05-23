Melanie Rodenbough: A mother in spirit, if not in blood

Her power over us did not emanate solely from the physical punishment she occasionally meted out, usually in the form of a stinging switch she cut from a shrub or sent the offender to cut herself. She also tended toward scathing sarcasm. Dare we whine for something to drink? “Well, they’s people in Torment that wont water too.”

The one truly horrifying memory I have is the day she discovered I had hidden a nest of baby bunnies in the basement, intending to raise them. She was livid that I had brought “vermin” into the residence. Once I had procured my switch, she stung my legs all the way to the incinerator where we burned trash — and made me toss the bunnies into the ashes.

It is impossible for me to say how and when I came to love her and to know that she loved me. A motherless child so longs for tenderness that I know I studied her for any sign of a crack in her strict countenance. Quiet and watchful, I soon adapted to my surroundings with an attitude of obedience.

I learned what was expected of me and did it well, whether it was memorizing long Scripture passages or scrubbing the seams between the tiles of the bathroom floor with a toothbrush and her special concoction of bleach and ammonia.