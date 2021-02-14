Melanie Rodenbough: Carnegie Library is a treasure in itself

What better place to look for “the beautiful” and “the miracle” in Black history than a public library? And what better place to look for more information than our own Greensboro Public Library — where I found a book by Helen Snow detailing our library’s history.

In 1901, Andrew Carnegie, then known as the world’s richest man, sold Carnegie Steel Co. for $480 million. He decided to donate money to establish libraries in the U.S. and around the world, including Greensboro. In 1902, he offered $30,000 to the city to build a library, requiring, as were his customary terms, that the city provide the land and 10% of his gift for ongoing support.

By 1906, the beautiful facility, located where the West Market Methodist Church education building sits today, opened to much acclaim. It also opened with some stipulations, one of which was later stated in printed cards: “Free to all white citizens of Guilford County.”

But Greensboro’s Black community, with support from some white citizens, would not be left out. In 1905, they applied to the Carnegie Corp. for funding to build a library for the community’s significant African American population. After years of delay on the part of the city, Carnegie awarded $10,000 for the smaller library. The Carnegie Negro Library finally opened in 1924.