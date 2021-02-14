Melanie Rodenbough: Carnegie Library is a treasure in itself

"Black history is not a grotesque collection of traumas and tragedies. Tell the beautiful. Tell the miracle. We cannot be reduced.”
— @BlackLiturgies
As you are reading this, we are halfway through Black History Month. Like me, hopefully many of you are learning a thing or two this month, beyond the surface history we were taught in school.
I learned more about Fannie Lou Hamer’s confrontation with President Lyndon Johnson and the fight by Greensboro’s own Dr. George Simkins to desegregate Cone Hospital. I read the horrifying story of the man Fortune, a slave from Waterbury, Conn., whose tombstone tells us he died in 1798 but was not buried until 2013. Look it up.
I also celebrated the gifts of young poet Amanda Gorman, Harvard-educated and on the podium for a presidential inauguration.
And it was there, in that contrast between this wonderfully creative poet and the stories of struggle and pain and outright horror that we often think of as “Black History,” that I decided to learn more about the Carnegie Negro Library.
In early January my book club read and discussed the novel, “The Book of Lost Friends,” whose plot involved a Carnegie Negro Library. In her excellent review, my friend Kathie shared with us that Greensboro had had such a library, still standing on the Bennett College campus.
What better place to look for “the beautiful” and “the miracle” in Black history than a public library? And what better place to look for more information than our own Greensboro Public Library — where I found a book by Helen Snow detailing our library’s history.
In 1901, Andrew Carnegie, then known as the world’s richest man, sold Carnegie Steel Co. for $480 million. He decided to donate money to establish libraries in the U.S. and around the world, including Greensboro. In 1902, he offered $30,000 to the city to build a library, requiring, as were his customary terms, that the city provide the land and 10% of his gift for ongoing support.
By 1906, the beautiful facility, located where the West Market Methodist Church education building sits today, opened to much acclaim. It also opened with some stipulations, one of which was later stated in printed cards: “Free to all white citizens of Guilford County.”
But Greensboro’s Black community, with support from some white citizens, would not be left out. In 1905, they applied to the Carnegie Corp. for funding to build a library for the community’s significant African American population. After years of delay on the part of the city, Carnegie awarded $10,000 for the smaller library. The Carnegie Negro Library finally opened in 1924.
Greensboro’s was the last of 12 segregated Black Carnegie libraries built around the country, 11 of which were in the South. Ours was the only one in North Carolina, and it is one of the few original buildings still standing.
The first librarian, Martha Sebastian, wrote that the library opened as an empty building with bare shelves, a couple of tables, a few chairs and a box of 150 books donated by the city.
But the library was a godsend to the Black community, and would come to offer not only reading materials but a children’s room and sponsored reading clubs, a place to gather for civic purposes and meeting space for organizations. At that time there were few such places available to the African American community.
The library flourished, developing one of the best collections of any public library for African Americans in the South. Its successor branch, the Vance H. Chavis public library, has maintained that tradition and still has particularly a strong collection of books by Black authors. In a Greensboro Public Library video celebrating Black History Month, a Chavis librarian notes that their collection of those materials, for both adults and children, is larger than any of the other branches.
With the end of the segregated library system in 1957, following Brown v. Board of Education, the days of the small Carnegie facility were numbered. In 1963, it merged with the main library. The Carnegie building continued use as a branch library until 1966, when the Chavis branch opened, and is still in use as office space by Bennett College.
I see the beautiful and the miraculous in the determination of the Black community to have a library, a symbol of learning, civic engagement and community.
And I see the beautiful and miraculous in that extensive collection of Black-authored adult and children’s books now housed at the Vance H. Chavis public library. Books to feed the souls of more Amanda Gormans.
And books to expand our understanding of Black History, if only we will.
As my friend Jeanne says, “Black History Month isn't here to evoke pity and sympathy — or even guilt. The goal is to normalize hearing the perspectives of Black voices within this nation. When we do this, we can better understand our collective histories, identify inequities and be willing to advocate alongside those groups who systemically experience injustice.”