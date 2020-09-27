Melanie Rodenbough: Finding faith at the Democratic National Convention

One reason is that Graham, Robert Jeffress, the now-disgraced Falwell and other evangelical leaders insist on a proscribed vocabulary to describe faith. Lots of “Jesus,” lots of “salvation” and lots of scriptural quotes.

Joe Biden’s quiet, sustaining Catholicism does not pass muster.

This, despite Jesus’ admonition to pray in private, not in public in order to be seen and heard.

You know, like the hypocrites do.

In the Facebook post where Graham made the statement I mentioned above, he went on to quote the entire text (long form) of the Ten Commandments as his example of what was lacking from the Democrats. Presumably he believes Biden and Harris should have peppered their speeches with one or more of the Ten. That would have made for a strange political speech, it seems to me.

Oh, and when has Donald Trump quoted Scripture? Other than his odd attempt to reference “2 Corinthians” and waving the Bible like a talisman in front of St. John’s, I’m drawing a blank.