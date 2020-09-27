Melanie Rodenbough: Finding faith at the Democratic National Convention

One fair morning around 1972 I was standing in the office of my school, Charles D. Owen High School in Swannanoa, when a mighty roar interrupted the quiet. Outside I could see a motorcycle in the driveway, and a lanky figure in black dismounting as he pulled off his helmet.
“Who is THAT?” I asked.
“That’s Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s son. He’s enrolling.”
Graham didn’t last long at Owen; his youthful wildness, understandable in the son of a religious icon, is well documented.
I thought about that young free-wheeling Graham last month when the evangelical leader made a widely publicized statement just after the DNC ended its convention, that the Democrats had left God out of their big party. What? I only watched about half the convention but I had heard plenty about God, faith and religion.
How had Graham missed it?
For some readers, I know the question is moot because of the Constitution’s separation between church and state.
But many of us who claim a progressive Christian faith are unhappy that we get short shrift from evangelical leaders like Graham, who have conscripted Christianity in service to the GOP and Trump.
So, why doesn’t Graham hear what I and others hear? I can only speculate, but I do so based on a fair understanding of his brand of evangelical faith.
One reason is that Graham, Robert Jeffress, the now-disgraced Falwell and other evangelical leaders insist on a proscribed vocabulary to describe faith. Lots of “Jesus,” lots of “salvation” and lots of scriptural quotes.
Joe Biden’s quiet, sustaining Catholicism does not pass muster.
This, despite Jesus’ admonition to pray in private, not in public in order to be seen and heard.
You know, like the hypocrites do.
In the Facebook post where Graham made the statement I mentioned above, he went on to quote the entire text (long form) of the Ten Commandments as his example of what was lacking from the Democrats. Presumably he believes Biden and Harris should have peppered their speeches with one or more of the Ten. That would have made for a strange political speech, it seems to me.
Oh, and when has Donald Trump quoted Scripture? Other than his odd attempt to reference “2 Corinthians” and waving the Bible like a talisman in front of St. John’s, I’m drawing a blank.
Another reason the Democrats failed Graham’s religion test is their hopeless insistence on using language that cedes considerable mystery to God and humility to faith. The only faith Graham recognizes is a rigid religion of certainty. We progressive Christians like to think God is bigger than what we can imagine, more inclusive than our hopes can encompass, and bent on ultimately restoring to wholeness us and all of creation.
Graham seems to have little interest in the language of inclusion pertaining to religion. The religion highlighted by the Democrats included Muslims, Jews and other faiths besides Christianity. The convention kicked off with an interfaith service. This would not likely happen in Graham’s world, where inter-faith exchanges and inclusiveness don't have much value.
And of course, Graham would not recognize the Democrats’ expressions of faith because most do not include his litmus test of supporting a prohibition on abortion. They do include admonitions that we as a nation need to feed our hungry, house our homeless, tend to our sick and welcome the stranger.
You know, like Jesus actually said.
I knew I was right about the Democrats when, a few days after the convention, I read a piece from Religion News Service referring to an “unusually faith-filled Democratic national convention” (Sept. 9).
Yes. Graham’s was not a fair assessment.
That boy on the motorcycle had an elemental honesty about him. He was determined to live his own life.
As I think about where Graham is today and my brief encounter with the younger man, I’m struck by how far he’s come.
Struck, but not impressed.
