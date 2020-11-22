Melanie Rodenbough: It did matter — at least to some of us — who won

As I write this column President-elect Joe Biden has begun to assemble his transition team and President Donald Trump is attempting to overturn what he sees as Biden’s illegal victory. I hope we get through the next two months with our democracy intact. What interests me now, however, is how we as voters perceive our concerns to have been involved in the outcome of the election.

Despite record turnout, we know a significant portion of eligible voters did not vote and don’t think their vote would have mattered. Of course there were millions of passionately involved voters supporting both candidates. But there are also voters who cast their ballots knowing the outcome would change little in their lives other than perhaps their investments.

They are the privileged.

In the last week before Election Day, a meme circulated on social media that asked, “You know what I’m going to do the day after Election Day if my candidate loses?” And answered, “Go to work, Be happy, Live my life, Love everyone. If he wins? Same.”

The implication being that the outcome of the election was insignificant to their everyday lives.