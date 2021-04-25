Melanie Rodenbough: Our Asian American neighbors need our support

I never used to think about Asian hate. In fact, I didn’t know it still existed.
The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882? Ancient history.
The internment of Japanese Americans? A mistake, but surely America learned its lesson from that disaster.
I didn’t even recall the time when President Reagan came out with strong anti-Japanese rhetoric to address America’s automobile decline in the 1980s. White, out-of-work auto workers in Detroit responded by beating Vincent Chin to death in a bar, mistaking the Chinese American for Japanese. Still, nearly 40 years ago, right?
What permitted such wilful ignorance on my part?
One thing that permitted me, and perhaps you, to not hear and see the pain our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) neighbors have been experiencing is the Myth of the Model Minority. I recall the young Asian violin virtuoso who made my children sound like, well, children. I recall the bright young Asian boys who were my sons’ school friends. Hard-working families, their children excelling, it seemed, at everything.
The Myth masks the fact that Asians have the highest income inequality of any racial group in America (PBS Newshour, April 4, 2021).
What I don’t recall is ever asking, or even wondering, if those children and their families were OK, were experiencing harassment. Were they subject to shunning, verbal assaults, spitting and physical assault?
Those are the primary forms of harassment and violence directed at Asian Americans today, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a data-gathering project that recorded 3,795 reported incidents against Asian Americans from March 20, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. That’s a 149% increase over incidents reported in 2019.
Note, those are reported incidents. The actual number is estimated to be much higher, because language barriers, cultural differences and distrust of police discourage some people from reporting.
Analysts hold the pandemic and the incessant rhetoric about “China flu” responsible for the uptick in these hate crimes.
We’re familiar with Vilma Kari, the Filipina woman kicked and stomped in Manhattan, all recorded on security video as two doormen casually shut their door. We were horrified by the shootings at two Atlanta-area spas operated by Asian women, six of them among the dead.
But do you know about the 89-year-old Asian woman in Brooklyn, N.York., who was slapped and then set on fire in July of 2020? Her own quick thinking saved her life. Two 13-year-old boys were later arrested for the crime.
Or how about Jason Lee, a social worker from San Francisco who experienced over time an assault, a home invasion, having the windows of his car windows broken, and being called “the coronavirus” and “chink”?
One of the worst assaults occurred in San Francisco in January of 2021, when 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, out on his daily walk as he was recovering from heart surgery, was shoved to the sidewalk so violently that he later died.
Aside from the violence, Asian Americans have a long history of feeling invisible. The “Yellow Peril” stereotype persists throughout our history and is very much alive and well. “You don’t belong here” is the message our AAPI neighbors receive over and over.
The news stories ought to wake all of us up.
But what sears my heart are the stories from my Asian American friends. Chi, so afraid for her children that she confesses she prayed when she was pregnant that the babies would not look like her but rather like their white father. My friend Ricky, waking in the night, his heart pounding, terrified for his brother and mother — when did he last hear from them? Are they OK?
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — a good time to become actively engaged in activities to support the AAPI community. Educate ourselves by reading. Look for supportive groups that could use a donation. Speak up if we hear racial slurs or harassment.
It’s a good time, in short, to think about Asian hate — and ally ourselves with our Asian neighbors.