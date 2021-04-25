Melanie Rodenbough: Our Asian American neighbors need our support

One of the worst assaults occurred in San Francisco in January of 2021, when 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, out on his daily walk as he was recovering from heart surgery, was shoved to the sidewalk so violently that he later died.

Aside from the violence, Asian Americans have a long history of feeling invisible. The “Yellow Peril” stereotype persists throughout our history and is very much alive and well. “You don’t belong here” is the message our AAPI neighbors receive over and over.

The news stories ought to wake all of us up.

But what sears my heart are the stories from my Asian American friends. Chi, so afraid for her children that she confesses she prayed when she was pregnant that the babies would not look like her but rather like their white father. My friend Ricky, waking in the night, his heart pounding, terrified for his brother and mother — when did he last hear from them? Are they OK?

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — a good time to become actively engaged in activities to support the AAPI community. Educate ourselves by reading. Look for supportive groups that could use a donation. Speak up if we hear racial slurs or harassment.

It’s a good time, in short, to think about Asian hate — and ally ourselves with our Asian neighbors.