Melanie Rodenbough: Signs of the times, some uplifting, some disturbing

But why decorate my yard with a pre-fabricated statement of beliefs? One fair response is that I’m “virtue signaling” — that new term that describes those of us who do or say certain things just to appear virtuous to others. I don’t think that was my primary motivation.

I ordered my sign in July after I read the account of the affluent Wake Forest neighborhood where a neighbor sent an anonymous letter to a bi-racial couple commanding them not to put up a “Black Lives Matter” sign. As reported in The (Raleigh) News & Observer, the letter said, “Please remember that the rest of us live in an upscale neighborhood and have spent the extra money to stay out of mixed neighborhoods and or the ghetto. Please keep your husband and teenage kids well behaved and orderly because no one is interested in your or their struggles.”

I was horrified, as were many of the couple’s other neighbors who came to their defense. I imagined how I’d react if something like that happened in my neighborhood (not likely, I must say, in defense of all the good neighbors with which I’m blessed). How could someone spew such overt racism to a neighbor?