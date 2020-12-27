Melanie Rodenbough: The tragedy of the death penalty

“May God have mercy on your soul.”

The solemn words hung in the silent courtroom, spoken by Judge Douglas Albright just after he had us all stand before he pronounced the death sentence in his stern, powerful voice.

I was a young assistant public defender who had come to the courtroom to observe. It was the only time I heard a death sentence pronounced in my five years working as a criminal defense lawyer, and the memory still gives me shivers.

In contrast with the solemnity I recall, witness the Trump administration’s wild spree of last-minute killing. After 17 years with no executions, the federal government has, as of this writing, put to death nine people since July, and plans to execute four more before Joe Biden takes office. Trump is on track to be the president to oversee the most federal civilian executions of any executive in more than a century.

Among those who have been put to death was 42-year-old Brandon Bernard, who was executed Dec. 10. Bernard had been present when a co-defendant (executed in September) shot and killed a young youth minister couple in Texas. Bernard then set their car on fire to consume their bodies. It was a horrible crime indeed.