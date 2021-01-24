Melanie Rodenbough: We need accountability, but we also need to reach out

I cannot understand how our fellow citizens could not see the grave potential for violence and destruction Trump posed from the beginning. Those who said they liked what he did and just ignored his words have hopefully discovered the terrible efficacy of words.

I cannot see how anyone can fail to acknowledge the racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia at the heart of Trumpism. As one Twitter commenter wrote, if you look around and see Nazis on your side, you’re on the side of evil.

Even so, our friends, neighbors, faith community and family members are not our enemies because they voted for Trump or continue to support him.

They must make peace within themselves about their support in light of what has happened.

We must acknowledge that Trump is not the only problem. His defeat or impeachment won’t repair the deep divide among Americans or likely reduce the numbers of those who are ready to support more violence.

That is the work that will bind up the nation’s wounds.

Still I’m grateful for those Republican representatives who outspokenly condemned the insurrection and the president for inciting it. Grateful too for conservative commentators who joined the condemnation and call for accountability.