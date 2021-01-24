Melanie Rodenbough: We need accountability, but we also need to reach out

“With malice towards none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds.”
— President Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural address
President Lincoln had a herculean task before him in March of 1865 when he delivered that speech. The nation had been torn apart and at least 620,000 Americans were dead. It was a task he would barely begin before he was assassinated the following month, proving that his vision of forgiveness and reconciliation was not universally shared.
Forgiveness. Reconciliation. Unity. Powerful words being bandied about in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, even as we hear of plots to wreak violence again in the nation’s capital and at state houses around the country.
Those who supported the baseless claim of a stolen election want forgiveness and unity without consequences and without acknowledging Trump’s culpability for the crimes that resulted — or their own.
The notion that unity can be imposed upon the nation so grievously wronged by this president and these representatives without acceptance of responsibility and consequences reflects the common call of the abuser and the wrongdoer.
Our own resident moralist, Franklin Graham, now calls on Christians to unite our hearts in prayer for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, without acknowledging that he helped fuel the fire of the insurrection by giving his blessing to the lie of a stolen election.
There is a compelling theological component to the call for forgiveness. Christians know that Jesus commanded that we “love our enemies.” But it is not at all clear that Jesus intended we forgive without accountability and repentance on the part of the wrongdoer. Bonhoffer’s term “cheap grace” comes to mind.
Who is our enemy, the enemy of our democracy? I believe it is those violent factions of QAnon and other right-wing groups who planned, fomented and participated in the invasion of the Capitol, those who incited it, and those who were in a position to speak publicly against the lie that led to it and failed to do so.
They should be held accountable. That is how we begin to bind up the nation’s wounds.
But the perception of “enemy” goes beyond that list. As the Rev. Roger Gench writes in the Presbyterian Outlook (“Love Our Enemies, Bind Up the Nation’s Wounds,” Jan. 7), “And today, there may be no doubt that our perceived enemies have become those who stand on one side or the other of the nation’s political divide — a divide represented in most of our churches, our denomination as a whole and in the communities in which we live.”
I cannot understand how our fellow citizens could not see the grave potential for violence and destruction Trump posed from the beginning. Those who said they liked what he did and just ignored his words have hopefully discovered the terrible efficacy of words.
I cannot see how anyone can fail to acknowledge the racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia at the heart of Trumpism. As one Twitter commenter wrote, if you look around and see Nazis on your side, you’re on the side of evil.
Even so, our friends, neighbors, faith community and family members are not our enemies because they voted for Trump or continue to support him.
They must make peace within themselves about their support in light of what has happened.
We must acknowledge that Trump is not the only problem. His defeat or impeachment won’t repair the deep divide among Americans or likely reduce the numbers of those who are ready to support more violence.
That is the work that will bind up the nation’s wounds.
Still I’m grateful for those Republican representatives who outspokenly condemned the insurrection and the president for inciting it. Grateful too for conservative commentators who joined the condemnation and call for accountability.
We must give those we know personally the grace and space to make that same change of heart and mind. We must also humbly acknowledge that none of us holds all the truth.