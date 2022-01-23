Michael Felsen: Court decision is a blow to worker safety

The court majority did leave open the possibility that a new rule, narrowly tailored to workplaces with the greatest risk of COVID-19 transmission, might survive their scrutiny. But hours after the decision was handed down, President Joe Biden signaled that it’s now up to individual employers and the states to protect workers against a virus that has already killed some 850,000 people in the United States.

That doesn’t bode well. The law creating OSHA was passed more than 50 years ago because many employers weren’t doing enough to protect their workers from injury and death on the job, and because states weren’t stepping into that breach. So Congress provided a federal right to “safe and healthful working conditions for working men and women.”

The law is credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives and preventing countless injuries and illnesses. And yet, in the face of the greatest occupational health challenge this nation has ever faced, six justices effectively told OSHA to back off.