Michael Frierson: Guilford cost-cutting process ignores key voices

The gutting of the sciences and the humanities that is being recommended cannot be a viable way forward for an institution like Guilford for a number of reasons. First, the adage is true: You don’t deserve the name "college" if you don’t have a philosophy department. Can Guilford really be successful long term when it goes even further to eliminate majors in history and religion, two subjects fundamental to the institution’s identity? How is the educational mission of Guilford enhanced in the long term by the discontinuance of these majors? How can this decision even be successfully marketed to potential students? Will these draconian cuts prevent prospective students from being able to recognize this institution’s other distinctive qualities?

Second, the programs eliminated are at the core of Guilford's commitment to diversity and social justice. Losing them at this Quaker institution, with its particular history, while contemplating adding new and unproven master’s level programs is a damaging over reaction. The AAUP has argued since the 1920s that when retrenchment is necessary, expansions of programs in other areas should happen only if the institution has made every effort to find other employment in the institution for existing faculty and staff.