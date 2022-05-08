Michael Frierson: Is esports what UNCG needs when the UNC System is being undermined?

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) recently released a report, “Governance, Academic Freedom, and Institutional Racism in the University of North Carolina System” on leadership failures across the UNC System. The report documents damaging political interference by elected officials, the Board of Governors, campus trustees and the executive administrators who report to them.

Equally damaging are enrollment shortfalls at UNCG, a university I serve as a faculty member and officer in UNCG’s AAUP chapter. In a year of budget contractions, our administration has responded with cuts we all acknowledge are painful, including cuts that impact many core departments, among them English, history and foreign languages. The UNCG administration argues these cuts are unavoidable, and part of its strategy to recoup funds to reinvest in areas it feels are important. Sorry, I don’t think this is the year for that, and the administration has not presented any compelling evidence that its course of action will solve our enrollment shortfall.

Moreover, the launch of an esports program here at UNCG represents another instance of misguided — though well intended — political interference in our curriculum, another failure to add to AAUP’s Governance report. UNCG landed a $2.4 million allocation for an esports program from the legislature, which lately values universities more as avenues of economic development than as institutions to develop informed, active citizens.

Coupled with private donations, and a space renovation courtesy of Chartwells, the campus food vendor, our administration created an esports gaming arena. This program, the chancellor noted, has a “low barrier to entry.” For a variety of reasons, entities outside UNCG — starting with the legislature — saw value in this new endeavor, and our chancellor agreed. OK — free money! Is it ever really free?

Christening this facility, UNCG Board of Trustees President Betsy Oakley said: “As gaming grows as a hobby and as an industry, I know that this amenity — and the academic programming to follow — will be the deciding factor for many future students as they choose to enroll at UNCG,” a statement that seems to acknowledge the cart (“amenity”) being placed ahead of the horse (“academic programing”).

The esports initiative is being led by an “interdisciplinary team from Academic Affairs, UNCG Online, Student Affairs and ITS is providing strategic direction and making operational decisions.” Notice that the traditional voice of faculty, the UNCG Faculty Senate, much less the faculty at large, was not called upon to debate this move. That would take time and serious engagement; our administration is more concerned with being “first to market.”

Like our lavish $91 million Recreation Center, the esports arena will become another stop on the tour for potential freshmen, an attraction like the climbing walls that proliferated on college campuses in the 1990s. But in a year of serious budget cuts, does launching an esports program really serve our students? Is it the right move for students facing reduced course offerings, closed courses and the loss of faculty in their majors? Does it serve the parents of these students who are footing the bill, and want the very best education possible for their children? Does it serve UNCG’s faculty who are working tirelessly to create educated citizens?

How about the dedicated Professional Track and adjunct faculty who have lost their jobs or their long-term contracts in a pandemic?

At a minimum, it’s bad optics and tone-deaf. But when the legislature is handing you $2.4 million, those questions can be overlooked.

Adopting an esports program without meaningful faculty input is what educational leadership and legislative governance of the UNC System looks like in 2022, in a state with a legislature determined to bring its university system to heel. That it is happening at an institution established by the crusader Charles Duncan McIver in 1891 to give women access to higher education suggests the UNC System is losing its educational compass.

Meanwhile, the challenges our nontraditional students face — working long hours while in school, balancing education with family life, commuting long distances — remain as genuine barriers to their success. At universities, academic priorities are rightfully set by faculty and deans, the people with the terminal degrees, research expertise, professional knowledge and decades of experience doing the work of educating people.

The esports program at UNCG was not the brainchild of any faculty member or dean. In my view, it’s another failure of real shared governance in the UNC System, an issue we all need to attend to.

The full AAUP report is available at https://tinyurl.com/2e749fd7.

Michael Frierson, Ph.D., is a UNCG professor in the Department of Media Studies and former president of the UNCG AAUP. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of other faculty or the administration at the university.