Michael Gerson: Christian conscience has left the building

As Moore notes, this sort of thing has produced a lot of ex-Southern Baptists, as people have moved to other denominations or fallen out of faith entirely. But my main concern is not the attendance figures of a denomination. It is the role that Christians should be playing in our broader society, and the consequences when that is lost.

During every generation across two millennia, Christians have faced the question: Do they oppose and confront the worst elements of their culture, or do they reflect and amplify them?

In our time — and in just about every time — the most dangerous human failure is the dehumanization of others. To justify our callousness and cruelty, we tend to diminish the value and dignity of their object. It is dehumanization that results in racism. It is dehumanization that leads to sexual abuse and exploitation. It is dehumanization that breaks the bonds between citizens and turns disagreement into hatred and violence.