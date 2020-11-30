Michael Gerson: Move toward a more moral journalism

WASHINGTON — If you know any political journalists or pollsters in this holiday season, it might be a good idea to give them a friendly, socially distanced wave or some nicely wrapped hand sanitizer. They could use some bucking up.

The horse-race polling that occupies so much of their attention has once again proved deeply flawed. After the collective flub of 2016 —which consistently underestimated Donald Trump's support by about four points — the new, improved, refined, adjusted version of national polling underestimated Trump's support by about four points. This means that coverage and commentary based on the premise of a sizable, sustained Joe Biden lead were distorted.

Whatever its cause, the crisis faced by polling is leading to some soul-searching. Maybe the whole business of political analysis and commentary has placed too much emphasis on opinion polls. Maybe there should be less focus on the horse-race aspect of politics and more on the issues facing the country. Maybe we should rebalance political coverage away from who is up and who is down in favor of candidates' policy proposals on pandemic response, or police reform, or containing Chinese aggression.