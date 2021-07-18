Michael Jacobs: Where diversity is most lacking in Chapel Hill

American universities are at a tipping point, where their very mission is being reconsidered. In prior decades and centuries, the mission of “the academy” was to discover truth. One could not hijack a debate if their position was not grounded in truth.

Today many, if not most, academics see the mission of our institutions of higher learning as social and racial justice. As liberal academic Jon Haidt warns his political bedfellows in his profound work “The Coddling of the American Mind,” pursuing truth and social justice are mutually exclusive missions. They are both undeniably vital. But when they come into conflict at universities, one of the two must prevail. And if it is the pursuit of social justice, where will society go to discover and debate truth?

One of the most esteemed members of the UNC faculty, in lamenting the depths of where the culture of colleges has sunk, told me of an instance in which he had a student come up to him after class and openly lecture him on why he needed to stop making statements as fact when he was just exhibiting his white supremacy. This was an undergraduate student chastising a highly acclaimed physics professor who was teaching irrefutable scientific principles.