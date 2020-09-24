Michael McGough: Et tu, Mitt? Romney makes the wrong call on Supreme Court confirmation

But there is a larger context to which Romney seems oblivious. As the Los Angeles Times pointed out in an editorial: "The country is more sharply divided than in 2016, thanks in large part to the demagoguery of the incumbent president, who has fanned the flames of bigotry at a time of a reckoning over America's legacy of racism."

That reality, along with the damage a rammed-through nomination would cause to the court's image, argues for caution. Romney's failure to recognize that reality is inexcusable.

With Romney's decision, it seems improbable that there will be a critical mass of Republican opposition to speedy hearings and a quick confirmation vote for Trump's nominee, who is expected to be announced at the end of the week. Nor is it likely that Trump and the Senate will agree to one of the compromises floated by some commentators — that the president would install his choice temporarily through a recess appointment, or that the Senate hold off voting on Trump's nominee in exchange for the Democrats promising not to pack the court with additional nominees by a Democratic president.