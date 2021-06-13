Michael McGough: Garland's right: He's not running an anti-Trump DOJ

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed concerns that the Justice Department was taking positions that benefited Trump or his policies when he testified before a Senate subcommittee.

In response to a question from Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), Garland said that "the job of the Justice Department in making decisions of law is not to back any administration, previous or present. Our job is to represent the American people and our job in doing so is to ensure adherence to the rule of law."

Garland also drew a distinction between law and policy, noting that the the Biden administration had reversed several decisions by the Trump administration in the latter category. The White House has characterized as "policy direction" President Joe Biden's decision that the department will no longer seek the phone and email records of reporters as part of leak investigations.

The distinction Garland drew between law and policy is arguably too neat. For example, when the Obama Justice Department declined to defend a key provision of the Defense of Marriage Act in court, policy seemed as important as legal considerations.