Michael McGough: Trump and GSA recognize reality, but the delay hurts

Finally.

On Monday, Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, authorized the release of funds for the transition from the Trump administration to the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

In a grudging and self-pitying letter (Murphy said her pets had been subjected to threats!), the administrator told Biden that she was activating the transition "because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results."

Murphy insisted that "I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision."

But on Monday evening President Donald Trump tweeted that "in the best interest of our country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

Whatever.

Trump has continued to insist that there is election fraud and that "we will prevail" in legal challenges to Biden's victory. On Tuesday he retweeted a post from Randy Quaid in which the Trump-besotted actor wrote: "I just don't see Americans rolling over for this election fraud. Do you?" Trump replied: "No!"