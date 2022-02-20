Michael Wilson: Tax change for online sales needlessly hurts small sellers

For many North Carolinians, online marketplaces have become a major part of our livelihoods, whether you are an occasional seller or running a business. In 2008, I began selling fraternity and sorority pins on eBay out of my parents’ guest room when I was in high school. Years later that casual online selling turned into a business with a successful brick-and-mortar store in Greensboro. I’ve seen firsthand the economic opportunity that platforms can provide if they are accessible to everyone. Unfortunately, a recent change to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reporting requirements for online sales is alarming news for millions of small sellers who are not running a business.

Starting this year, the annual sales threshold that triggers extra IRS scrutiny has been lowered to $600 from $20,000 (and 200 transactions). This is a dramatic change that will force millions of people to report a few hundred dollars in sales even if that income is not taxable. Instead of lowering the threshold by a reasonable amount, Congress decided to nearly do away with the limit altogether. This change is causing confusion for many people who are only using these platforms for low-dollar transactions.