Michael Wilson: Tax change for online sales needlessly hurts small sellers

For many North Carolinians, online marketplaces have become a major part of our livelihoods, whether you are an occasional seller or running a business. In 2008, I began selling fraternity and sorority pins on eBay out of my parents’ guest room when I was in high school. Years later that casual online selling turned into a business with a successful brick-and-mortar store in Greensboro. I’ve seen firsthand the economic opportunity that platforms can provide if they are accessible to everyone. Unfortunately, a recent change to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reporting requirements for online sales is alarming news for millions of small sellers who are not running a business.
Starting this year, the annual sales threshold that triggers extra IRS scrutiny has been lowered to $600 from $20,000 (and 200 transactions). This is a dramatic change that will force millions of people to report a few hundred dollars in sales even if that income is not taxable. Instead of lowering the threshold by a reasonable amount, Congress decided to nearly do away with the limit altogether. This change is causing confusion for many people who are only using these platforms for low-dollar transactions.
Much of the confusion stems from to the fact that the sale of used and pre-owned goods for less than the original purchase price is non-taxable income. This means if someone sells a necklace for $600 and they originally paid $1,000, they will not owe any income tax on that sale. That is the good news. The bad news is that now the IRS will require the seller to prove there was no profit earned from the sale. If the seller can’t prove the original purchase price, he or she may be liable for income tax on those sales (save those receipts!). So regardless of whether the sellers actually owe tax, they will run into additional scrutiny from the IRS and much more complicated tax returns.
Besides confusion, there are other unintended consequences to this change. Many small sellers, once they become aware of the new requirements, will need a tax expert to help them file. That added expense, coupled with the likelihood that many sellers will overreport their income, threatens to deter the sale of used goods online. As inflation and economic uncertainty linger, this is not the time to limit resources for thousands of people in our state who use online marketplaces to help fund necessities for their families.
If I had to navigate these strict requirements when I started selling, I might have decided it was too much trouble. That worries me, as we should be encouraging entrepreneurship and removing barriers to entry. We owe it to the next generation to keep our markets open and increase competition.
Occasional sellers should not have to face added burdens and stress for selling low-dollar amounts of used items online, and the IRS should not spend its limited resources examining those sales. I urge Congress to fix the reporting threshold for sales of pre-owned goods to spare folks the time, expense and frustration of dealing with this misguided requirement.
Michael Wilson is the owner of State St. Jewelers in Greensboro and is a long-time member of the online selling community.