Michelle Nichols: Foster care for LGBTQ youth must include a tailored approach

About 30% of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ, compared to about 11% of youth who are not in foster care, according to a 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics study.

At such a formative time in their lives, LGBTQ youth in the child welfare system face severe instability and challenges that threaten their well-being. These effects can linger for years. Therapeutic in-home environments equip LGBTQ youth in foster care with the ability to better cope with trauma while managing mental health issues and emotional disturbances.

Therapeutic foster care is especially vital because, once in the system, LGBTQ youth are less likely to receive support from adults in their lives. They are more likely to be placed in multiple homes, threatening their stability, and group homes, which bring an increased risk of bullying and harassment. Worse yet, they are more likely to be hospitalized for distress. They may struggle to cope with trauma, especially if they’ve endured rejection and abuse.