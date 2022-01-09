Michelle Nichols: Foster care for LGBTQ youth must include a tailored approach

About 30% of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ, compared to about 11% of youth who are not in foster care, according to a 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics study.
At such a formative time in their lives, LGBTQ youth in the child welfare system face severe instability and challenges that threaten their well-being. These effects can linger for years. Therapeutic in-home environments equip LGBTQ youth in foster care with the ability to better cope with trauma while managing mental health issues and emotional disturbances.
Therapeutic foster care is especially vital because, once in the system, LGBTQ youth are less likely to receive support from adults in their lives. They are more likely to be placed in multiple homes, threatening their stability, and group homes, which bring an increased risk of bullying and harassment. Worse yet, they are more likely to be hospitalized for distress. They may struggle to cope with trauma, especially if they’ve endured rejection and abuse.
This is why the needs of LGBTQ youth in foster care tend to differ from those of their peers. That means a tailored, comprehensive model of care that includes therapeutic services. Foster parents caring for LGBTQ youth require training in trauma response to anticipate and handle events that evoke memories and feelings related to past trauma. Care should include access to therapy and support to help manage LGBTQ youth’s behavioral and medical needs.
Organizations that provide a tailored model of care can offer a sense of connection and structure to LGBTQ youth who may otherwise feel alone and adrift. Alexander Youth Network works to provide this treatment, within its Therapeutic Foster Care program that focuses on skill-building and treatment to manage complex mental and behavioral challenges.
We train foster parents on trauma-informed best practices and partner with biological parents, permanent foster parents and a clinical team to track progress in meeting treatment goals. The first step to this kind of care is realizing the trauma is there. Next is recognizing its impact and responding in ways that promote healing rather than reminding children of past trauma and re-traumatizing them.
Alexander Youth Network recently launched a pilot program that focuses on improving the well-being of LGBTQ youth in the county’s foster care system. With support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina through its Healthy Blue Medicaid plan, the program will serve LGTBQ youth in foster care in Guilford County.
The Therapeutic Foster Care program serves 300 children per year. These children are primarily 10-15 years old and typically stay with therapeutic foster parents, with whom they are matched based on individual needs, for six to nine months. Eighty-five percent of youth served through the program have reported a decrease in distress, with increased school engagement, better mental health and a decrease in bullying.
In Guilford County, Alexander Youth Network and Blue Cross NC are collaborating to recruit foster families committed to LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ-specific support training, to offer placement services that take LGBTQ needs into account, and to provide enhanced support tailored to LGBTQ youth and their foster families. We are seeking local funding to broaden our reach in Guilford County so as many LGBTQ children as possible will have the support they need to thrive.
Specialized therapy for LGBTQ youth in the foster care system is fundamental to brightening the futures of those who have been so often overlooked and dismissed in the past. No one should have to go to the hospital for emotional pain that is not only treatable, but preventable.
Michelle Nichols is executive director of Therapeutic Foster Care with Alexander Youth Network. She lives in Greensboro with her husband and their two boys.