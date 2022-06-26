Mick Scott: Do all children matter?

Brace yourself. This is going to be dark.

Former pastor Todd Turner Brock of a High Point church pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation to commit first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, participating in the prostitution of a 17-year-old boy and dissemination of obscenity in 2007.

Former deacon Guy Ellis Carr Jr., also of a High Point church, was convicted of eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor in 2009.

Brian “Doug” Goodrich Jr., then an intern in a Raleigh church, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2007 after pleading guilty on two counts of statutory sex offense, four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

These are just a few of the 40 North Carolina pastors and church workers out of more than 700 throughout the South accused of sexual improprieties with minors on the once-secret list recently made public by the Southern Baptist Convention.

To read the summaries is to be sickened by a litany of lewd and lascivious acts performed on children by men who were trusted to be saintly.

As those who’ve followed the story know, the incidents are all the more sordid because the SBC did its best to keep them quiet; to explain away the accusations; or, in some cases, to blame the victims. Young men and women with little agency to challenge trusted authorities but abundant courage to do so were belittled, disbelieved and disavowed. Sometimes by their own family members.

Following an independent investigation authorized by the SBC, the world’s largest Baptist group, it has vowed to reform itself, correct these transgressions and take steps to prevent future occurrences.

I’ve been pondering the shameful story since it first broke and comparing its revelations to similar situations in my own background, growing up in a fundamentalist Christian church and attending a conservative Christian college. I’m sure others have been, too. It’s not pleasant.

The SBC list mentions no Piedmont Triad pastors, but we know that such crimes occur here. Earlier this year, former Forsyth County minister T. Elliott Welch, who blamed stress, anxiety and COVID isolation for his habit of downloading child pornography, was sentenced to a minimum of one year, seven months and a maximum of six years, 11 months, in prison. Once released, he’ll have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

On June 15, Jason Wesley Keller, a Davidson County pastor, was convicted of six counts of felonious sexual offense with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.

Think about those who get away with such crimes, either because their flocks believe their denials or because their victims are too afraid to speak up.

For several years I’ve also been following the stories of people who are part of what’s called the “exvangelical movement” — people who have abandoned their fundamentalist churches and, in many instances, their faith, because of some distortion between dogma and conscience or intellect. Many of them have shared, via social media, stories of abuse — stories that they also once shared with church authorities who ignored or denied them.

As the SBC victims can attest, such betrayal leaves scars.

I can’t help wondering about the patriarchal authority that makes some pastors all but bulletproof in the face of such accusations. Are these isolated incidents performed by sick and twisted individuals, abetted by weak church leaders afraid to confront controversy? Or are they enabled by their denominations’ theological culture, with an emphasis on submitting to authority? Worse, could the attitudes that allow such behavior be intrinsic to the Christian religion itself?

Or to religion itself — in all fairness, Christianity doesn’t have a monopoly on leaders who are guilty of sexual impropriety. Name the religion; it has its abusers.

On the other hand, can anyone name a single North Carolina transgender person who’s been convicted of a sex crime involving a minor in the last … ever?

In an hourlong online search, I found one. Uno.

This being Pride Month, I can’t help but think about all of this in relation to the past and current Republican obsession with the LGBTQ community — recently expressed in our state’s watered-down version of Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill. It’s sitting on House Speaker Tim Moore’s desk, where he’s apparently got the good sense to leave it. I can’t help but think about the recurring attempts among Republicans to limit LGBTQ rights, even while still trying to make “gay” and “transgender” synonymous with “pedophile.”

They’re on the lookout, you see, for gay indoctrination. Never mind the straight indoctrination our children are exposed to via every fairy tale from Cinderella to Snow White. Never mind the conservative Christian indoctrination many of them will sit through for an hour or two this morning and every Sunday morning. It’s not the powerful and influential church pastors they want us to worry about — it’s those men wearing dresses.

On June 10, Amy Schneider, the first transgender contestant on “Jeopardy!” to participate in the Tournament of Champions, was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in the Giants vs. Dodgers game at Oracle Park. You wouldn’t have known that if you’d watched the game report on Fox Sports, which cut to commercial during her pitch, then returned to repeat NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s first pitch from the previous Thursday’s game.

That was unintentional, Fox later claimed.

Last month, NC Policy Watch’s Joe Killian wrote about the invocation at the recent convention of the Wake County Republican Party:

“Our public education system is in shambles and our children have now become expendable,” John Amanchukwu, a youth pastor from Raleigh, told the crowd. “They are being taught that Heather has two mommies and Jodie has two daddies. Our children are being taught to hate our country and hate our flag.”

Here’s the thing: Some kids do have two mommies. Some have two daddies. It’s not Amanchukwu’s decision to make. And there’s not a damn thing he can do about it, except groom his children to hate them.

But if you want to make a kid hate America, do this: Wrap yourself in the flag, then tell him that the people who feed him, protect him and take care of him when he’s sick aren’t his real parents. Rip him away from those people and give him to strangers in the name of your country.

That should do it.

On June 18, five members of the Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club showed up in downtown Winston-Salem to protest the Drag Queen Story Time held at Bookmarks bookstore in conjunction with the city’s Pride celebration.

I guess the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., is a little too far for a daytrip.

Inside, the magical, glittery Anna Yacht read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss and “The Rainbow Parade” by Emily Neilson, to a roomful of children and parents. The smiles and laughter were contagious.

But one of the Republican men, without the benefit of attending the reading, called it “child abuse.”

Just like some trusted church pastors, some Republican officials have decided to exploit young, vulnerable people for their own gain.

They’re more concerned that your children might discover that gay people exist — and be OK with that — than they are that the kiddie-porn addicted pastor they see three times a week might have an opportunity to be alone with them.

Stop. Taking. The. Bait.