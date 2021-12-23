Mick Scott: My personal war on Christmas

Bah. Humbug. Enough of this festivity. Get back to work.
How’s that sound? Is that the way I’m supposed to do it?
I’m not sure, but I think I’m one of those people who are supposed to be promoting a war on Christmas. I don’t know why, or how I’d go about it, but in years past I’ve spoken to some people who seem to expect it of me.
Oh, it’s that “Happy Holidays” thing, right? I’m supposed to object to saying “Merry Christmas” to the exclusion of the other holidays — even though all holidays matter.
But I just don’t see the point in arguing about it. Don’t we have enough things to argue about? Let people say what they want. I generally just say, “Thanks, you, too,” to whatever greeting is offered me. Whether it’s “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” or “Nice shoes,” rejecting a well-wisher’s wish seems ungracious.
Nevertheless, I’ll confess that Christmas is not my favorite holiday. I have nothing against it, and I appreciate the time off, but it just doesn’t thrill me as much as New Year’s Day or Wolfenoot.
Don’t get me wrong, I have my share of warm Christmas memories — the excitement of presents under the tree, the Peanuts cartoon, and, when I was younger and the Earth was cooler, sleds and snowball fights. This year, several thoughtful friends have sent me Christmas cards that have pictures of foxes on them — how can I not appreciate that?
But some 30 or so years ago, I had a reckoning with Christmas that changed everything.
I was preparing to go shopping, with an actual “nice” list. I wanted to do it right, acquiring the perfect gifts for the appropriate recipients.
But as I sat in my car, hand on the car door handle, it hit me: This is nuts. I’m about to run myself ragged, rushing from one store to another, fighting crowds, fighting for parking, hoping that I can find what I want, increasing my stress level exponentially by the minute, and — for what? Is the reward really worth the effort?
I realized that my thoughts were … unconventional. Christmas is such a strong cultural force. Participation in all its traditions is expected, practically mandatory.
And you can’t disappoint the kids. Really, it’s a holiday for the kids, to see their eyes sparkle at the magic of it all.
But I just couldn’t bear the stress, the anxiety of it. Instead, I gave up and drove home.
A week or so later, I sat down with my mom and dad and gave them a little speech:
“Listen, I’ve been thinking about Christmas. I was about to go out and start getting the stuff, and it hit me how stressful the whole thing is. I also realized that we all have a bunch of stuff already. None of us need more stuff. I’d like to suggest that this year, instead of exchanging gifts, we just go out and have a nice dinner together.”
They looked skeptical, a little confused. But this wasn’t the first time they’d heard me say something crazy.
They went along with it. We all dressed up and went to that nice restaurant in that nice hotel downtown. We ate and talked and laughed and somebody else cleaned up. It was fun, memorable and wonderfully free of stress.
And that’s what we did the next few years, our own little family Christmas tradition.
This year’s Christmas presents challenges for many families. Supply-chain disruptions and that Scrooge, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, have made it difficult to get all the gifts on time (though, hey, we’ve got some amazing local artists and artisans, along with local restaurateurs, right here in town). Some people have been out of work. Many of us would like to save our shekels for the hefty heating bills that are due any day now.
Santa himself may have some misgivings, considering the portraits of weapon-wielding families some politicians have posted. I mean, would you enter their houses? Not me.
So I don’t want to tell anybody what to do for Christmas, especially when children are in the picture.
But we should know by now that the fancy, expensive toys — that’s not really what Christmas is all about. Nor is it the tree (which might be flammable) or the decorations, as splendid as they may be.
It’s the togetherness.
Come on. This is what Dr. Seuss trained you for. No matter what’s under the tree, all the Whos in Whoville are going to get up on Christmas morning, put on the coffee, hold hands and sing, at least metaphorically. That’s what it’s all about.
I wish you a merry Christmas on Saturday, and a happy afternoon nap.
Mick Scott is the editorial page editor of the Winston-Salem Journal