Mick Scott: My personal war on Christmas

They looked skeptical, a little confused. But this wasn’t the first time they’d heard me say something crazy.

They went along with it. We all dressed up and went to that nice restaurant in that nice hotel downtown. We ate and talked and laughed and somebody else cleaned up. It was fun, memorable and wonderfully free of stress.

And that’s what we did the next few years, our own little family Christmas tradition.

This year’s Christmas presents challenges for many families. Supply-chain disruptions and that Scrooge, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, have made it difficult to get all the gifts on time (though, hey, we’ve got some amazing local artists and artisans, along with local restaurateurs, right here in town). Some people have been out of work. Many of us would like to save our shekels for the hefty heating bills that are due any day now.

Santa himself may have some misgivings, considering the portraits of weapon-wielding families some politicians have posted. I mean, would you enter their houses? Not me.

So I don’t want to tell anybody what to do for Christmas, especially when children are in the picture.