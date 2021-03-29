Mick Scott: No bed of roses, no pleasure cruise

It was one of those rare, unexpected moments when a political leader let down his guard and revealed his true colors.

Back in the middle of February, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, presented with a bill from his Republican legislature, refused to sign it.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Cox said.

Then he choked up. “These kids are … they’re just trying to stay alive. … I just think there’s a better way. And I hope there will be enough grace in our state to find a better solution. I don’t understand all of this. I don’t. But I’m trying to understand more. I’m trying to listen and learn and, again, trying to help kids figure out who they are and keep them alive.”

“I apologize for getting a little emotional,” he continued. “But when you spend time with these kids, it changes your heart in important ways. And so I want to try to improve that message and see if we can’t find a better way to work together.”

The bill was his state’s version of a new, apparently coordinated effort — attempted in about 36 states so far — to bar transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s school sports.