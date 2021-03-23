Mike Schlosser: Melvin was right that CWP 'picked a fight'

A March 15 News & Record article, “At Elon Law a portrait divides,” focuses on former Mayor Jim Melvin and comments he made in 2015 concerning the Nov. 3, 1979, shooting in Greensboro in which five members of the Communist Workers Party (CWP) were killed by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis. Approximately 200 law students at Elon have petitioned to have Melvin’s portrait removed from the law school because, among other comments, Melvin said the CWP had “picked a fight” with the Klan and Nazis.
There's no questioning the heinous history of the Klan, but let’s discuss Nov. 3, 1979, and why this incident occurred in Greensboro. That is what, I presume, the former mayor was asked in 2015 by the reporter.
The law students seem to say the statement at issue is "revisionist," meaning the true facts have been revised or modified by Melvin, i.e., that the CWP did not “pick a fight” with the Klan and Nazis. Rather, the students suggest that the Klan’s generally, frightful modus operandi caused that group to descend to Greensboro on Nov. 3. Let’s see:
In early fall of 1979 the CWP national headquarters issued a directive to the local chapter pertaining to its anti-Klan campaign. At that time, they were aware of the planned November march in Greensboro. In summary, the directive stated, “The main content of the anti-Klan campaign should be militant, direct action — a confrontation with the Klan would be best if we can get it.”
On Oct. 11, 1979, Nelson Johnson and other CWP members went to Kannapolis and held a news conference promoting the “Death to the Klan” march. They launched a barrage of headlines in their anti-Klan rhetoric: “They must be physically beaten, eradicated, exterminated, wiped off the face of the Earth. We invite you and your two-bit punks to come out and face the wrath of the public."
The Charlotte Observer headline read, “Group Seeks Confrontation with Klan” ... in Greensboro.
In the days leading up to Nov. 3, the CWP orchestrated numerous press releases, news conferences and television appearances promoting the march. The same vitriolic message was in the lead. A CWP press release read: “We invite these cowards to come out from under their rocks on November 3rd” ... in Greensboro.
At the same time, Death to the Klan posters were being tacked up and handed out all over Greensboro. Posted on the back of many of the posters was an “Open Letter to the Klan” signed by the CWP. "We challenge you to attend our Death to the Klan march in Greensboro," it said. "... We take you seriously and we will show you no mercy.”
Virgil Griffin, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, explained to the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission (GTRC) in 2005 the reasons he wanted to confront the CWP. “The reason I came to Greensboro, they put the poster out: Death to the Klan, said we’s (sic) hiding under rocks, we were scum. I’m not scum. I’m as good as any man that walks on this Earth. I’m as good as anybody. That’s why I came to Greensboro.”
The final message from the CWP to the Klan occurred on the 6 p.m. newscast on a local television station Nov. 2. The lead story featured the approaching “Death to the Klan” march. Johnson appeared and called the Klan “scum and cowards” and, again, challenged them to attend the march in Greensboro.
It seems within reason to say the CWP “picked a fight” with the Klan and Nazis.
Johnson testified before the GTRC in 2005 and apologized for the use of the slogan “Death to the Klan," the demeaning language spoken and published depicting the Klan and Nazi members and the use of the word communism. He said, “I am a granddad now and there is nothing I would like to do more than help foster better race and human relations consistent with truth and social justice in the city I raised my family and lived my adult life.”
Michael "Mike" Schlosser was Guilford County district attorney from 1979 to 1982.