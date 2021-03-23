Mike Schlosser: Melvin was right that CWP 'picked a fight'

On Oct. 11, 1979, Nelson Johnson and other CWP members went to Kannapolis and held a news conference promoting the “Death to the Klan” march. They launched a barrage of headlines in their anti-Klan rhetoric: “They must be physically beaten, eradicated, exterminated, wiped off the face of the Earth. We invite you and your two-bit punks to come out and face the wrath of the public."

The Charlotte Observer headline read, “Group Seeks Confrontation with Klan” ... in Greensboro.

In the days leading up to Nov. 3, the CWP orchestrated numerous press releases, news conferences and television appearances promoting the march. The same vitriolic message was in the lead. A CWP press release read: “We invite these cowards to come out from under their rocks on November 3rd” ... in Greensboro.

At the same time, Death to the Klan posters were being tacked up and handed out all over Greensboro. Posted on the back of many of the posters was an “Open Letter to the Klan” signed by the CWP. "We challenge you to attend our Death to the Klan march in Greensboro," it said. "... We take you seriously and we will show you no mercy.”