Mother knows best: A tribute to Ethel Fasano Roberto

I tried living at home the first semester but even a sheltered guy like me knew it wasn’t going to work. Mom did, too, and supported my exit though she demanded I return for a good meal and to wash my clothes. She knew that education, and especially a passion for history, was making a difference in my life.

Later, Mom supported my entry into the Ph.D. program in medieval European history at Boston College. We shared an interest in the early history of the Catholic Church and its notables. I would pass along biographies of Saint Augustine or Saint Francis of Assisi and she would read them. She understood the importance of revolutionary Christianity in the struggles of the Central American peoples to free themselves of U.S. imperialism and the brutal dictatorships it supported in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala during the 1970s and 1980s.

She knew who Oscar Romero was, the archbishop of San Salvador, assassinated while saying mass by one of the Salvadoran death squads that operated under the protection of the Reagan administration and rabid Republicans like Sen. Jesse Helms. When my wife Sharon and I joined others from Greensboro on a trip to San Salvador in 2005 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Romero’s assassination, Mom was all for it.