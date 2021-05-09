Mother knows best: A tribute to Ethel Fasano Roberto

Ethel Fasano Roberto passed on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, a few months short of 92 years on this good Earth. I cannot tell you how much I miss Mom, but I’ll try anyway.
I last saw her in January of 2020 and then only briefly. She was surviving COVID-19 and much more, thanks mainly to the loving care of my sister, Joy. But no human powers could save her from COPD which she, a non-smoker, likely developed from so-called “secondhand smoke.” Dad burned lots of cigarettes until he quit in his later years, though not soon enough. Both belonged to that “greatest generation,” as Tom Brokaw famously called them.
Growing up in Queens and rearing a family on suburban Long Island until they left for Florida in the mid-1970s, my parents enjoyed a good, swinging New York City nightlife where drinking and smoking contributed to its verve. In my youth, they were a dashing couple and Mom’s love for the one and only man in her life never wavered.
As for me, I am now certain that she always knew what was best for her firstborn and oldest son.
She kept track of my academic progress in high school despite five younger children to care for. She knew what I could do academically, as opposed to the little I actually did. So both my parents were proud when I was accepted to the only college I applied to, a small commuter school about 20 minutes away with a campus on an old estate alongside a tranquil river.
I tried living at home the first semester but even a sheltered guy like me knew it wasn’t going to work. Mom did, too, and supported my exit though she demanded I return for a good meal and to wash my clothes. She knew that education, and especially a passion for history, was making a difference in my life.
Later, Mom supported my entry into the Ph.D. program in medieval European history at Boston College. We shared an interest in the early history of the Catholic Church and its notables. I would pass along biographies of Saint Augustine or Saint Francis of Assisi and she would read them. She understood the importance of revolutionary Christianity in the struggles of the Central American peoples to free themselves of U.S. imperialism and the brutal dictatorships it supported in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala during the 1970s and 1980s.
She knew who Oscar Romero was, the archbishop of San Salvador, assassinated while saying mass by one of the Salvadoran death squads that operated under the protection of the Reagan administration and rabid Republicans like Sen. Jesse Helms. When my wife Sharon and I joined others from Greensboro on a trip to San Salvador in 2005 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Romero’s assassination, Mom was all for it.
Mom often lamented her lack of higher education. The youngest daughter of a poor, working-class immigrant family, she was automatically placed at a vocational high school where college was off the table. But she was very smart and made the honor society. She also worked in a candy factory part time and often talked about how sick she and her young coworkers got eating candy as it came down the line to be boxed.
In her final years when she was not in the hospital or rehab, I would call her every Wednesday at 11 a.m. She watched the clock — knowing that made it special to me. We always talked about politics, about Trump, whom she called a fascist without hesitation because she grasped the meaning of fascism in its essence, i.e. the total rule of money and those few who have most of it, and how they were being served by Trump. She understood that the “sicko” – one of her favored usages – in the White House and those around him were gangsters, in effect, echoing what Franz Neumann called Hitler and the Nazis in his outstanding 1943 book, Behemoth.
Every week for quite a long time, Mom demonstrated a deep understanding of historical forces swirling around us, always sharpened by her keen sense of class. Her humble beginnings as the first American-born and youngest child of Italian immigrant parents was the basis of her politics.
As for me, she knew I was a born musician. Both she and Dad were music lovers who taught my siblings and me so much about Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Tommy Dorsey and Count Basie, to mention just a few. When I was 8 or 9, they asked me if I wanted to play a musical instrument. Yes, I wanted to play the drums. They had already bought me a pair of wooden bongos so I could play along with the first LP to sell more than a million copies, Harry Belafonte’s “Calypso” (1956).
And the rest is history.
Just before I finished writing my book a few years ago, I told Mom I was thinking of quitting music and letting go whatever unrealized dreams I ever had about playing. I’ve pondered her response so much that the actual words are lost to me. So I’ll paraphrase.
Michael, she said, you have accomplished many things in your life. You finished your Ph.D. You were a journalist and then a university professor. You published a book that people should and will read. You’ve been a good father to Ana and Nate and a loving grandfather to Jordan and a faithful and loyal husband to Sharon. You have tried to help people around you where you live and elsewhere. But Michael, you have always been a musician. That’s who you are and always will be. Give it up? Come on, you can’t do that. Don’t do it!
I will always play for you, Mom.