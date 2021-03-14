Naeemah Clark and Brooke Barnett: A pathway to free expression in the workplace

The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

“Congress” is broadly interpreted to mean local, state and federal government as well as public-funded organizations such as universities. Private organizations including private universities and companies that are not government entities are not bound in the same way by this special obligation. These institutions must develop their own ways to balance free expression, diversity and inclusion that support an organization’s cultural climate.

There is a range of ways that the First Amendment can be considered when it comes to the balance of free expression and racist, homophobic, sexist or other offensive or problematic speech, but for the sake of brevity we will articulate the two major camps in the U.S.

Nearly anything goes?

In one camp are those who see freedom of expression as a fundamental right that should be rarely if ever restrained. They argue that any restriction on speech is unwise because the regulations used to silence bigots can also be used to silence you as well.