After the City Council passed last year’s budget, I suggested we consider additional funding streams similar to those other municipalities use throughout our state. Namely, revenue streams that are not reliant on our property taxes. In my opinion, not exploring all funding opportunities is irresponsible and puts Greensboro at a competitive disadvantage, while draining property tax revenue.

There have been exploratory discussions about potential revenue sources, such as:

A prepared-food tax.

An increased-occupancy tax.

And the selling of Greensboro Coliseum naming rights or a facility fee added to coliseum arena tickets.

Currently a $4 fee is added to Tanger Center tickets as part of the financing plan to reduce reliance on property taxes.

I requested attendance numbers for several Tanger or coliseum events. More than 60% of the people who attend a concert, Broadway series performance or sporting event were from outside of Guilford County.

The Greensboro Science Center is among the top 10 attractions in North Carolina with visitors from all 50 states. The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is working toward an UNESCO World Heritage designation, which will increase visitors. If approved, the museum will be the only such designee in the state.

A number of other venues draw visitors from outside of Guilford County, such as the Aquatics Center, Bryan Park, Wyndham Championship, Koury Center, and our colleges and universities.

A prepared-food tax of 1%, if implemented throughout Guilford County, could generate an estimated annual revenue of between $17 million and $21 million, distributed on a per capita basis. This annual revenue stream would fund new capital investments for the construction and/or maintenance of sports, arts, entertainment and tourism facilities.

A prepared-food tax would require the support of our residents and approval by the state legislature before it can be placed on a ballot for a public referendum. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners would have to agree to collect the tax and distribute the respective funds to each municipality in the county. The city has not submitted a request, but is doing its due diligence to determine the benefits to residents, businesses and any budget implications.

Several counties in North Carolina are collecting a 1% prepared-food tax, including: Mecklenburg, Wake, Cumberland, Dare and Orange County . Some of these are communities Greensboro and Guilford County compete with for tourism.

Within our current budget restraints, the city cannot continue to compete with other North Carolina cities, as it relates to the sports and tourism arenas, unless we take advantage of the revenue from this proposed tax.

Greensboro’s share from the prepared-food tax revenue could benefit the following:

Bryan Soccer Park.

Greensboro Science Center.

First National Bank Field.

The future Bryan Park North youth sporting facility.

Spencer Love Tennis Center improvements.

Greensboro Coliseum exterior renovation

Greensboro Aquatic Center Pool Additions

Proposed professional soccer stadium.

International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Van Dyke Performance Space.

Greensboro Cultural Center.

Carolina Theatre.

If this tax were levied countywide, the city of High Point and Guilford County Commissioners would identify their own lists of projects.

This is a complicated issue and we are still gathering information. There will be ample opportunity for input and discussion. It is our intention to provide solid information for our residents, our delegation and the state legislature to decide whether levying a prepared-food tax is the right solution for Greensboro or if we are going to continue to place the burden on our property-tax payers.

Let’s be open-minded and willing to explore other avenues to generate revenue, allowing Greensboro to remain competitive and become the most desired mid-sized city in the country.