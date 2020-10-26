Nancy Vaughan: Greensboro doesn’t need a rally with Mike Pence -- it needs COVID relief

Every day counts. We desperately need help for small businesses and nonprofits, eviction and utility relief, help with child care and education. Please make sure our residents have adequate testing, PPE and health care. Additionally, Greensboro residents need stimulus payments and expanded unemployment for those who have been impacted by this pandemic by no fault of their own.

Mr. Vice President, this is life and death. The facts speak for themselves. We’ve seen more than 8.6 million COVID-19 cases in our country and more than 225,000 deaths, 4,100 of which have occurred here in North Carolina, 205 in Guilford County alone. As our unemployment rises, it’s clear that working families across the Triad are paying the price for this pandemic.

Holding a large rally at our airport, while North Carolina sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, is counterproductive to our goal of saving lives. We need leaders who will follow the science and set an example accordingly.

Everyone wants this crisis to be over as quickly as possible, but we can’t do that without real leadership at the federal level. As a former governor, yourself, you know how critical strong partnerships are across all levels of government.