Nancy Vaughan: Greensboro doesn’t need a rally with Mike Pence -- it needs COVID relief

Dear Vice President Pence,
One day this past March we were playing the opening round of the ACC men’s basketball tournament, preparing for the first and second round of the men’s NCAA tournament and the opening of our new performing arts center. Thirty six hours later, life changed. In a span of just weeks, COVID-19 infections soared and our economy shuttered. We looked to your Coronavirus Task Force and President Trump for guidance.
In Greensboro, we took early steps to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We encouraged safe practices, including adopting a stay-at-home order and then a face-covering requirement in advance of the state of North Carolina.
In Greensboro we were fortunate that Cone Health took quick action and transformed the former Women’s Hospital into a specialty hospital for those infected with COVID-19, minimizing pressure on our other medical centers and limiting the potential exposure to others. In essence, the Green Valley Road hospital is our field hospital.
The reality is that Greensboro, and other cities throughout North Carolina, can’t fight this virus alone; we need leadership at the federal level to help our local response. We need clear messaging and direct funding to municipalities.
Earlier this month the U.S. House passed the updated HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act. We need the president and the Senate to focus their efforts on the American people.
Every day counts. We desperately need help for small businesses and nonprofits, eviction and utility relief, help with child care and education. Please make sure our residents have adequate testing, PPE and health care. Additionally, Greensboro residents need stimulus payments and expanded unemployment for those who have been impacted by this pandemic by no fault of their own.
Mr. Vice President, this is life and death. The facts speak for themselves. We’ve seen more than 8.6 million COVID-19 cases in our country and more than 225,000 deaths, 4,100 of which have occurred here in North Carolina, 205 in Guilford County alone. As our unemployment rises, it’s clear that working families across the Triad are paying the price for this pandemic.
Holding a large rally at our airport, while North Carolina sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, is counterproductive to our goal of saving lives. We need leaders who will follow the science and set an example accordingly.
Everyone wants this crisis to be over as quickly as possible, but we can’t do that without real leadership at the federal level. As a former governor, yourself, you know how critical strong partnerships are across all levels of government.
We want full employment. We want our children back in school. Defeating this virus will take more than the efforts of Greensboro or any other single city or state. It will require all of us working together with a president who follows the science and facts. Prevention is key.
While in North Carolina, please encourage and practice the 3 W’s (Wear, Wait and Wash).
Mr. Vice President, this is an election unlike others. We are living and dying with this pandemic. I think people are basing their vote as if their life depends on it. It does.
Sincerely,
Mayor Nancy Vaughan
The writer is mayor of Greensboro.
