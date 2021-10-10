Naomi Cahn: Britney Spears gets free of father’s conservatorship – but many others remain shackled by the easily abused legal arrangement

Conservatorships are legal arrangements that give a third party control over someone else. They can be imposed only by a court, and only a court can terminate them. The person put in charge of the person’s affairs is called the conservator, or the guardian in some states.

Conservatorships have been around for centuries and are critical legal mechanisms to help people — often older persons with dementia or other neurocognitive disorders — who are considered unable to care for themselves or their finances.

Conservators are subject to court oversight and are typically required to submit annual reports to the court. And California law — which is similar to the rules in most states — requires the court to monitor each conservatorship to protect against abuse and ensure that the conservator is acting in the best interests of the subject.

Broad powers

Jamie Spears was appointed as conservator by a California court in 2008. Since then, he’s reportedly received at least $5 million in fees.