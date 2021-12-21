New settlement means safer water

We’re confident that the monitoring included in the agreement will enable Greensboro to determine sources of 1,4-dioxane so that the city can prevent discharges, including extraordinarily high-level discharges like the one that occurred earlier this month. The agreement’s increased penalties will further incentivize the city to fix this problem.

The recent spikes in 1,4-dioxane in the Haw and in downstream drinking-water supplies should have never happened; this agreement will provide the information necessary to stop these discharges going forward and it will impose penalties if the city fails to do so.

Though this agreement is only focused on Greensboro, which has been the primary source of 1,4-dioxane pollution in the Haw River basin, the Environmental Management Commission has committed to conduct a comprehensive, basin-wide investigation of 1,4-dioxane discharges throughout the Haw and Cape Fear river basins and take action to reduce those discharges. Haw River Assembly will continue to monitor compliance reports with this Special Order by Consent in order to protect the Haw River watershed and our communities that depend on it.

For more information about Haw River Assembly and the Special Order by Consent, visit www.hawriver.org.

The writer is the Haw Riverkeeper.