New settlement means safer water

Since at least 2014, the city of Greensboro has discharged 1,4-dioxane, a cancer-causing chemical, into South Buffalo Creek and the Haw River, which is where Pittsboro gets its drinking water. An agreement that was finalized last week takes a significant step forward in stopping those discharges.
On Dec. 16, the Environmental Management Commission agreed to a settlement with Haw River Assembly, the city of Greensboro and the city of Fayetteville that will reduce pollution, increase public awareness and address basin-wide 1,4-dioxane pollution.
To recap: 1,4-dioxane is a toxin used as a solvent and in degreasers in industrial processes that cannot be removed in traditional drinking-water treatment processes. Levels discharged by Greensboro over the last two years have been nearly 3,500 times higher than the health advisory goal set by the EPA.
The city of Greensboro has a responsibility to eliminate these discharges from its industrial users sending waste to the wastewater treatment plant. Roughly 50 miles downstream in Pittsboro, more than 3,000 drinking-water users are consuming this industrial toxin. The initial Special Order by Consent that was the focus of the legal challenge, and which resulted in the settlement, failed to adequately penalize future discharges or incentivize Greensboro to prevent future releases.
We’re confident that the monitoring included in the agreement will enable Greensboro to determine sources of 1,4-dioxane so that the city can prevent discharges, including extraordinarily high-level discharges like the one that occurred earlier this month. The agreement’s increased penalties will further incentivize the city to fix this problem.
The recent spikes in 1,4-dioxane in the Haw and in downstream drinking-water supplies should have never happened; this agreement will provide the information necessary to stop these discharges going forward and it will impose penalties if the city fails to do so.
Though this agreement is only focused on Greensboro, which has been the primary source of 1,4-dioxane pollution in the Haw River basin, the Environmental Management Commission has committed to conduct a comprehensive, basin-wide investigation of 1,4-dioxane discharges throughout the Haw and Cape Fear river basins and take action to reduce those discharges. Haw River Assembly will continue to monitor compliance reports with this Special Order by Consent in order to protect the Haw River watershed and our communities that depend on it.
The writer is the Haw Riverkeeper.