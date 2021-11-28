Nicole Dozier: No more baby steps: It’s past time for full Medicaid expansion

The landmark Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still young at 10 and a half years old and it has been challenged and bullied by conservative politicians across the country. Today, however, it’s clear that the law is here to stay and that many of those same politicians who opposed it now realize how much the ACA has to offer and have fully accepted it. Indeed, one state after another — 38 at this point — has accepted Medicaid expansion after it was made voluntary by the Supreme Court.

North Carolina, however, continues to miss the opportunity. As we miss out on this chance to bring health care to hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, families across our state are forced to miss out on moments with loved ones lost to the coverage gap.

People like Robin, whose daughter Jessica died from an accidental overdose after not being able to get help for her mental health and substance use disorder issues due to being in the gap.

People like Margie, who lost her brother-in-law Jeff to cancer that was diagnosed too late, because he didn’t have insurance through his job as a cook and wasn’t eligible for Medicaid.

People like those in Deanna’s family, who lost their matriarch because her cervical cancer went undetected, after she lost pregnancy Medicaid coverage when her son was stillborn.