Nicole Quick and Martha Shafer: N.C. Republicans are the real radicals

What we wish these voters knew is that the current Republican leaders in North Carolina are not the Republicans of your parents’ generation. They are not fiscally responsible and they do not believe in small government.

For example, it is not fiscally responsible to send our federal tax dollars to Washington to pay for Medicaid expansion in 39 other states and not benefit from returning some of those tax dollars here to North Carolina. It is not fiscally responsible to turn away the tens of thousands of jobs that would be created by expanding Medicaid. It is not fiscally responsible to idly sit by while rural hospitals close, resulting in lost jobs in these communities, as well as lost lives.

These leaders have no right to claim the mantle of fiscal responsibility — much less any moral high ground — as thousands of working poor have suffered and died because they couldn’t get needed health care.