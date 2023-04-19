Last week, we learned that (Clarence) Thomas had secretly accepted luxury trips from right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow. And that’s his actual name, not his "Game of Thrones" cosplay character.

— Jordan Klepper

Crow is an arch-conservative who’s known for his assorted Nazi memorabilia and garden full of statues of the 20th century’s worst despots. It’s so impressive that they put him on the cover of "Hitler Homes and Goebbels."

— Stephen Colbert

Justice Thomas claims that he did not have to report all these gifts because he and Crow are such close buds. But this must be one hell of a friendship because on Thursday we learned that, back in 2014, Harlan Crow bought property from Thomas, including the house where Thomas’s elderly mother was living. That might give him a little influence

— Stephen Colbert

On top of that, Clarence Thomas’ mom is still living in that house rent-free, and Harlan Crow is paying for thousands of dollars of renovations. All of which Clarence Thomas should have disclosed by law — although, in his defense, the law is complicated, and he is only a Supreme Court justice.

— Jordan Klepper

Over in Fox News news, today they began jury selection in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox, and this trial’s gonna be juicy. For instance, the judge has ruled that Dominion can compel testimony from Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro. And to make sure Jeanine Pirro tells the truth, they’re swearing her in on a box of wine.

— Stephen Colbert

Then this morning Biden was off to the emerald Ireland. The trip is part diplomacy and part homecoming, because Biden’s ancestors came to the U.S. from Ireland in the mid-1800s, when Biden was just a teen.

— Stephen Colbert

Biden is a proud Irish American. He’s planning to visit relatives over there from the Blewitt family — that’s his family’s name — and I really hope the visit goes well, because if Biden blows it with the Blewitts, Fox News is going to have a field day tomorrow.

— Jimmy Kimmel