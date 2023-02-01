 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nightlines: Comedians take on the 2024 campaign... and the Super Bowl

  • 0
Super Bowl-Kelce vs Kelce Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, talks to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, after they exchanged jerseys following an NFL football game in Kansas City in 2017. For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL's grandest stage. 

 The Associated Press

Former President Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign on Saturday at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting and said, "I’m more angry now, and I’m more committed now than I ever was’ — though it’s never a good sign when your opening pitch is, "I’m blind with rage."

— Seth Meyers

“Trump also warned that if Ron DeSantis runs for president, he would consider it a great act of disloyalty. And, you know, loyalty means everything to the guy who cheated on his third wife with a porn star and thought it might be cool to hang his vice president.

— Jimmy Kimmel

This is the (Kansas City) Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Even Tom Brady is like, "Hey, give someone else a chance."

— Jimmy Fallon

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This is interesting: Travis Kelce is going to be playing against his brother in the Super Bowl. His older brother, Jason, plays center for the Eagles. It’s the first time two brothers have ever competed in the Super Bowl against each other, which ... the thehas got to be tough for their parents. I mean, no matter who wins, they’ve gotta take them both to Disneyland, right?

— Jimmy Kimmel

It’s already a history-making game because Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to face off against each other in a Super Bowl. But not the first time family members have played each other. Who can forget the dramatic playoffs matchup between Joe and Hannah Montana?

— Stephen Colbert

This is really high stakes because they’re playing for who gets the top bunk.

— James Corden

Maybe this is how Prince William and Prince Harry should sort out their issues.

— James Corden

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert