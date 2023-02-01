Nightlines: Comedians take on the 2024 campaign... and the Super Bowl

Former President Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign on Saturday at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting and said, "I’m more angry now, and I’m more committed now than I ever was’ — though it’s never a good sign when your opening pitch is, "I’m blind with rage."

— Seth Meyers

“Trump also warned that if Ron DeSantis runs for president, he would consider it a great act of disloyalty. And, you know, loyalty means everything to the guy who cheated on his third wife with a porn star and thought it might be cool to hang his vice president.

— Jimmy Kimmel

This is the (Kansas City) Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Even Tom Brady is like, "Hey, give someone else a chance."

— Jimmy Fallon

This is interesting: Travis Kelce is going to be playing against his brother in the Super Bowl. His older brother, Jason, plays center for the Eagles. It’s the first time two brothers have ever competed in the Super Bowl against each other, which ... the thehas got to be tough for their parents. I mean, no matter who wins, they’ve gotta take them both to Disneyland, right?

— Jimmy Kimmel

It’s already a history-making game because Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to face off against each other in a Super Bowl. But not the first time family members have played each other. Who can forget the dramatic playoffs matchup between Joe and Hannah Montana?

— Stephen Colbert

This is really high stakes because they’re playing for who gets the top bunk.

— James Corden

Maybe this is how Prince William and Prince Harry should sort out their issues.

— James Corden