Today, former Trump Cabinet member Nikki Haley announced that she is running for president. Yep. She served in Trump’s cabinet, which is listed on her website in very, very small font.

— Jimmy Fallon

Haley is the first prominent Republican to challenge Donald Trump, she’s the first female governor of South Carolina and the first candidate to spell her name like the bass player from Mötley Crüe, so ...

— Jimmy Kimmel

Now I guess this means Trump has to come up with a mean nickname for her. 'Cuz right now he’s pacing around Mar-a-Lago going "Sicky Nikki? Nikki Fail-y? Oh, Nikki Epic Fail-y?"

— Jimmy Kimmel

(Responding to a Newsmax reporter asking whether Joe Biden is "woke") I think we’re just communicating wrong, because, like, what I know "woke" to mean is, like, learning new things about people or the world, and then acting accordingly. Like basic kindness. Maybe a gesture of care to people who are more vulnerable than you. You know what? Actually you wouldn’t like it — it’s Jesus stuff.

— Sarah Silverman

This guy really thinks, "Is Joe Biden woke?" was like a hard-hitting question. The real hard-hitting question would be, "Is Joe Biden awake?"

— Sarah Silverman

The Pentagon this week described the unidentified object shot down over Canada on Saturday as a "small, metallic balloon." So it was either a dire national security threat or a wasted 25 cents at a county fair.

— Seth Meyers

No aliens. Nothing to see here. In a totally unrelated story, Monday, the United States has set up a new task force on UFO's.

— Stephen Colbert

According to Axios, the military didn’t classify what the objects were, but they don’t think they were aliens or Chinese spy balloons. Best guess right now is that there are some overly aggressive Re/Max agents on the loose.

— Jimmy Kimmel