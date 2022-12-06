Nightlines: Late-night comedians take on the headlines

Today, President Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for the first White House state dinner in more than three years. Yep, the French like to eat late, so Biden was like, "Got it, 4:30 it is."

— Jimmy Fallon

Former President Trump on Saturday said that the 2020 election should be overturned and the Constitution should be terminated. Well, I’ll say this for him, he does give a memorable wedding toast.

— Seth Meyers

You know, not everyone is a stable enough genius to write down their intention to overthrow democracy in a social media post, but (Trump) thinks the Constitution is something that can be terminated, like it’s Meat Loaf on an episode of "Celebrity Apprentice." It doesn’t go like that.

— Jimmy Kimmel

This conviction (of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes), make no mistake, is a huge deal. It marks the very first time that a jury has decided that the Jan. 6 violence was the product of an organized conspiracy. Well, yeah! I watched it — it sure seemed organized. I don’t remember any headlines that said, "Capitol Meet-Cute Gets Out of Hand."

— Stephen Colbert

Right now, (Raphael) Warnock is leading (Herschel) Walker in the polls by about four points. Yeah, only four points. That explains Warnock’s slogan, "Even if I win, I’m genuinely hurt."

— Jimmy Fallon

More than 1.8 million Georgia residents have already voted, and that’s just Herschel Walker’s children.

— Jimmy Fallon

President Biden said on Friday that Democrats must win the Georgia Senate runoff to avoid a 50-50 split in the chamber. "But that would mean the end of my presidency!" said Joe Manchin.

— Seth Meyers