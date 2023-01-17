Nightlines: Late-night comedians take on the headlines

So staffers for Joe Biden are now searching everywhere he could’ve possibly left documents — his knapsack, his pill organizer, under the arch at the 1904 World’s Fair.

— Jimmy Kimmel

They could be in a birthday card he sent to his grandkids next to a crisp two-dollar bill. No one knows.

— Jimmy Kimmel

And, of course, any time documents are mishandled, top-secret documents, it needs to be taken seriously. That’s something Republicans and Democrats believe, although Republicans have only believed it since Monday.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Early this morning, all flights across the U.S. were grounded due to a failure with the FAA’s computer system. Yeah. Zero flights took off, but somehow everyone’s luggage still ended up in Pittsburgh.

— Jimmy Fallon

Their system went down, resulting in an awful morning for travelers, and a great morning for Southwest Airlines. They were like, "Wasn’t our fault this time!' "

— Jimmy Kimmel

Well, this is what happens when you run your entire aviation system off a Boingo hotspot.

— Stephen Colbert

Yeah, no one could fix the computer glitch. One guy at the FAA said, "I don’t know, maybe unplug it, plug it back in?"

— Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, the outage happened while some planes were in the air. If there’s one thing you don’t want to hear from your pilot, it’s "Attention, passengers: Do yourselves a favor and stay off Twitter for a little bit."

— Jimmy Fallon