Nightlines: Late-night comedians weigh in on the headlines

Congress Debt Ceiling

Then-House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy of Calif., right, joined by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Va., speaks to reporters about President Obama’s debt reduction plan and other issues on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2013. Lessons learned from the debt ceiling standoff more than a decade ago are rippling through Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

You know it’s not a good situation when the Treasury Department is like, "Hey man, could you — could you, could you wait until next week to cash that check?"

— James Corden

Today, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said extraordinary measures are being taken to keep the government’s bills paid, which explains why tonight Mitch McConnell started an OnlyFans.

— Jimmy Fallon

If you ask me, this is where we could use Donald Trump. Now look, I don’t — I didn’t like the guy, I don’t like the guy, I don’t. You’ve got to admit he is pretty good at not paying money that he owes.

— James Corden

(Congressman George Santos) has  been accused of stealing from a dog. He’s literally a "Scooby-Doo" villain at this point, and he’s in Congress.

— Jimmy Kimmel

When he heard this, even Kevin McCarthy said, "That’s it. George Santos has got to go … sit on two House committees!"

— Stephen Colbert

“He’s gone by a number of names, including George Santos, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zebrowski, LL Cool G, Supreme Court Justice George Bader Ginsberg, George Costantos, Melania, Malala, Madonna, and King George Batman Santos-Clooney.

 — Jimmy Kimmel

It’s interesting how Biden and Trump have handled their situations differently. Biden has new documents found every week, while Trump went for the Netflix-style, binge-all-at-once release.

— Jimmy Fallon

I mean, come on, the man (Biden)  has been in public office for 238 years. I bet you most of the (expletive) he has isn’t even classified anymore. You read his notes and it’s like, "Keep an eye on this Hitler guy!"

— Wanda Sykes

The Justice Department also took handwritten notes from when Biden was vice president. One was a piece of paper addressed to Obama that just said, "Do you like me? Check yes or no."

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s crazy. First Trump, now Biden. Today, just to be safe, Obama burned his house down.

— Jimmy Fallon

