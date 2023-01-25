Nightlines: Late-night comedians weigh in on the headlines

You know it’s not a good situation when the Treasury Department is like, "Hey man, could you — could you, could you wait until next week to cash that check?"

— James Corden

Today, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said extraordinary measures are being taken to keep the government’s bills paid, which explains why tonight Mitch McConnell started an OnlyFans.

— Jimmy Fallon

If you ask me, this is where we could use Donald Trump. Now look, I don’t — I didn’t like the guy, I don’t like the guy, I don’t. You’ve got to admit he is pretty good at not paying money that he owes.

— James Corden

(Congressman George Santos) has been accused of stealing from a dog. He’s literally a "Scooby-Doo" villain at this point, and he’s in Congress.

— Jimmy Kimmel

When he heard this, even Kevin McCarthy said, "That’s it. George Santos has got to go … sit on two House committees!"

— Stephen Colbert

“He’s gone by a number of names, including George Santos, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zebrowski, LL Cool G, Supreme Court Justice George Bader Ginsberg, George Costantos, Melania, Malala, Madonna, and King George Batman Santos-Clooney.

— Jimmy Kimmel

It’s interesting how Biden and Trump have handled their situations differently. Biden has new documents found every week, while Trump went for the Netflix-style, binge-all-at-once release.

— Jimmy Fallon

I mean, come on, the man (Biden) has been in public office for 238 years. I bet you most of the (expletive) he has isn’t even classified anymore. You read his notes and it’s like, "Keep an eye on this Hitler guy!"

— Wanda Sykes

The Justice Department also took handwritten notes from when Biden was vice president. One was a piece of paper addressed to Obama that just said, "Do you like me? Check yes or no."

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s crazy. First Trump, now Biden. Today, just to be safe, Obama burned his house down.

— Jimmy Fallon