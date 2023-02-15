During her halftime show performance at last night’s Super Bowl, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant, while the rest of us just ate like we were.

— Seth Meyers

She had a baby in May and now has another one in the oven. So, if you are one of those 19 million people who called in sick to work today, Rihanna last night had a 9-month-old in her dressing room, she was eight millimeters dilated, still managed to get out there and do her job.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Rihanna did a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant. Meanwhile, everyone at home on their 30th chicken wing was like, "I also felt a kick."

— Jimmy Fallon

Seriously, did you see that, pregnant women? Did you see it? Rihanna just did a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant, and you want my seat on the subway? Not anymore, toots. No way. The bar has been raised, so hold it.

— Sarah Silverman

Not only did she sound great, she closed the performance by — I don’t know if you saw this — really incredible, she closed the show by shooting down one of those UFO's.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Last night was Super Bowl 57, and, out of habit, Biden shot down the Goodyear blimp.”

— Seth Meyers

Yeah, nothing’s off the table. It could be aliens, it could be balloons, or it could be alien balloons.

— Stephen Colbert

The White House today announced they formed an interagency team to look into what’s going on. After initially refusing to rule it out, today they said they do not believe these are extraterrestrial visits, which is exactly what they say at the beginning of every movie about extraterrestrial visits.

— Jimmy Kimmel

All of a sudden, there are more UFO's than Chick-fil-A’s now.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I never in a million years thought I’d say this — where the hell is the Space Force?

— Jimmy Kimmel