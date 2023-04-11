"Wow, I can’t believe Clarence Thomas did something inappropriate," said a woolly mammoth reanimated after being frozen in the Siberian permafrost.

— Stephen Colbert

Thomas insists that these gifts from (billionaire Harlan) Crow don’t count because of their personal relationship, saying, "We have been friends for over 25 years." OK, but you’ve been on the Supreme Court for 31 years. "Oh, it’s not a bribe — he’s my friend." "Oh, how’d you guys meet?" "Oh, he was bribing me."

— Stephen Colbert

I am sure this billionaire Republican didn’t want to influence nobody. He just — no, no, he — no! He just wanted to go on vacation with Clarence Thomas, you know, because we all know that Clarence Thomas is clearly a bag of fun. Just be straight up! Who wouldn’t want to pull up on Miami Beach with old C.T.?

— Roy Wood Jr.

He’s your close personal friend that you know everything about, so I guess it would be really embarrassing to learn that Harlan Crow has a collection of Adolf Hitler artifacts and Nazi memorabilia, including two paintings by Hitler. Ladies, take note. That is a red flag.

— Stephen Colbert

After visiting New York to protest Trump’s arrest, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called the city "a terrible place that is disgusting, filthy and repulsive." But don’t worry, things got a lot better here after she left.

— Jimmy Fallon

After attending a rally in Manhattan in support of former President Trump on Tuesday, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized New York during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and said, "I think it’s a very terrible place." But the joke’s on you, Marjorie, because once you think that, you’re officially a New Yorker.

— Seth Meyers

Only Republicans would go to liberal cities and [expletive] on them — it doesn’t work the other way around. I don’t go to her hometown and say nasty things about it, although I don’t know where she’s from. I’m assuming the videotape from "The Ring"?

— Seth Meyers