Nightlines

(On a report that 34 Republican lawmakers exchanged text messages with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election) That is unbelievable — 34 people wanted to talk to Mark Meadows!
— Stephen Colbert
Today, President Biden hosted a ceremony on the South Lawn to sign a bill that mandates federal recognition for same-sex marriages. When he heard, Mike Pence was like, "Barkeep, give me a shot of whole milk. Just leave the whole carton."
— Jimmy Fallon
Respecting marriage? Wow, he really is undoing all of Trump’s orders.
— Seth Meyers
(On Elon Musk dropping to the second-wealthiest man in the world) Don’t worry, Elon. You still have your sparkling wit and personality.
— Stephen Colbert
Here’s what happened: Most of Musk’s fortune comes from Tesla, but in the last year, Tesla stock has lost about 50% of its value, in part because Musk’s Twitter politics are adding pressure on Tesla’s brand image. And it doesn’t help that the new Model X comes pre-loaded with Kanye’s tweets.
— Stephen Colbert
After teasing a "major announcement" on his social media platform Truth Social, former President Trump announced today he is releasing a collection of digital trading cards. It’s what his doctors are calling "a new symptom."
— Seth Meyers
And by the way, we already have Donald Trump trading cards — they’re called subpoenas.
— Jimmy Kimmel
If you saw that at 2 a.m., would you be like, "Am I having an Ambien dream?"
— Jimmy Fallon
The timing, too. It’s astonishing. Three days after that FTX guy got arrested for fraud, Trump said, "Now is the time to get into the imaginary baseball card market."
— Jimmy Kimmel
Oh, look at this — it’s like QAnon meets QVC, it really is.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Even the most die-hard Trump supporters were like, "OK, now I’m worried."
— Jimmy Fallon
Even the MyPillow guy was going, "I think Trump’s lost it."
— Jimmy Fallon