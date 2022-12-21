Nightlines

(On a report that 34 Republican lawmakers exchanged text messages with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election) That is unbelievable — 34 people wanted to talk to Mark Meadows!

— Stephen Colbert

Today, President Biden hosted a ceremony on the South Lawn to sign a bill that mandates federal recognition for same-sex marriages. When he heard, Mike Pence was like, "Barkeep, give me a shot of whole milk. Just leave the whole carton."

— Jimmy Fallon

Respecting marriage? Wow, he really is undoing all of Trump’s orders.

— Seth Meyers

(On Elon Musk dropping to the second-wealthiest man in the world) Don’t worry, Elon. You still have your sparkling wit and personality.

— Stephen Colbert

Here’s what happened: Most of Musk’s fortune comes from Tesla, but in the last year, Tesla stock has lost about 50% of its value, in part because Musk’s Twitter politics are adding pressure on Tesla’s brand image. And it doesn’t help that the new Model X comes pre-loaded with Kanye’s tweets.

— Stephen Colbert

After teasing a "major announcement" on his social media platform Truth Social, former President Trump announced today he is releasing a collection of digital trading cards. It’s what his doctors are calling "a new symptom."

— Seth Meyers

And by the way, we already have Donald Trump trading cards — they’re called subpoenas.

— Jimmy Kimmel

If you saw that at 2 a.m., would you be like, "Am I having an Ambien dream?"

— Jimmy Fallon

The timing, too. It’s astonishing. Three days after that FTX guy got arrested for fraud, Trump said, "Now is the time to get into the imaginary baseball card market."

— Jimmy Kimmel

Oh, look at this — it’s like QAnon meets QVC, it really is.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Even the most die-hard Trump supporters were like, "OK, now I’m worried."

— Jimmy Fallon

Even the MyPillow guy was going, "I think Trump’s lost it."

— Jimmy Fallon