Nightlines

In his forthcoming book, Prince Harry claims that Prince William once knocked him to the floor during an argument about Meghan. Apparently, the fight happened at the Buckingham Waffle Palace.

— Jimmy Fallon

They got in a fight after William insulted Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry claims William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," which he probably could have saved time and just said she’s American.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Two brothers who are the result of generations of inbreeding got in a fight? The only surprise to me is it didn’t happen in Florida.

— Jimmy Kimmel

It’s fun when royals fight, 'cause they keep their pinkies out.

— Jimmy Fallon

Harry also writes in his new book that before he married Meghan, William and Kate were religious viewers of her show "Suits." I feel like I believed everything Prince Harry said until just now. I don’t think even the stars of "Suits" were religious viewers of "Suits."

— Jimmy Fallon

The House of Representatives adjourned last night after a sixth round of voting for a House speaker and reconvened today at noon. Because nothing says "We’re working hard to solve this problem" like starting at noon.

— Seth Meyers

(Kevin) McCarthy’s stuck in some sort of nightmarish existential purgatory like the waiting room scene in "Beetlejuice," you know, but next to someone scarier than anyone in that movie (referring to Matt Gaetz).

— Seth Meyers

Oh, my God. I don’t know if men should hold political office. They’re just too emotional!

— Stephen Colbert

Things really started to spin out on the floor of the House. It got so out of control, I thought I was watching the Oscars.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Ahead of the last round of voting for House speaker, Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers appeared to charge at fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. And, out of habit, Gaetz yelled, "I’ve never even met your daughter!’”

— Seth Meyers