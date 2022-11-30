Nightlines

Yesterday was President Biden’s 80th birthday. The whole family got together at the White House and took away his car keys.

— Jimmy Kimmel

President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday with a brunch hosted by first lady Dr. Jill Biden. Brunch, or as 80-year-olds call it, "dinner."

— Seth Meyers

Remember, you’re only as old as the number of years you have been alive, which is an unprecedented number for the job that you have.

— Stephen Colbert

Just to recap, Kanye West went to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Donald Trump, which sounds like the beginning of a joke. And as his plus one, he brought a well-known white supremacist/Holocaust denier, and Trump claims he didn’t know about that. And if he didn’t know, which is worse: Having the guy over for dinner or having no idea you’re letting a racist random into a house that was, until very recently, full of unguarded top secret documents?

— Jimmy Kimmel

You know it’s a bad sign when Kanye West is only the third most controversial person at your dinner table.

— Jimmy Kimmel

When news got out about this Nick Fuentes guy and the ex-president started getting a lot of criticism, he put out a statement saying, "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." OK, not sure "I was only scheduled to have dinner with one famous antisemite" is the defense he thinks it is.

— Stephen Colbert

Now, just in case "Holocaust denier" doesn’t get the point across, Fuentes is not a good guy. He has spread antisemitic conspiracies, he is considered a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League, attended the Unite the Right in Charlottesville in 2017 and the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6. That is the alt-right EGOT, as in, EGOT zero hugs as a child.

— Stephen Colbert

This dinner was a multicourse tasting menu of crazy, but we don’t know exactly what happened, because it’s become a real "he said, Ye said."

— Stephen Colbert