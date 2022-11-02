Nightlines

The shoe company Skechers says it had to escort Kanye West from its offices after an unannounced visit. In five years, the idea of an unannounced visit from Kanye has gone from amazing to "Sir, you need to leave this Skechers.”

— Stephen Colbert

Unlike with Adidas, Kanye never had a deal with Skechers. Apparently, Kanye is so desperate, he’s just driving around and searching Google Maps for "shoes near me.”

— Stephen Colbert

No one wants to work with Kanye — even New Balance thinks he’s unbalanced.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Elon Musk (bought) Twitter, and ... he walked into their headquarters carrying a sink just so that he could tweet — this is real — ‘Entering Twitter HQ. Let that sink in.’ That pun cost him $44 billion.

— Jimmy Fallon

I know a lot of people think that was corny, but I think once you have 87 children, you are allowed to make dad jokes.

— Trevor Noah

Just when you thought Kanye made the most bizarre entrance, Elon was like, "Hold my sink.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Where did he get the sink? Is it just the one he ripped out of the wall when the judge told him that he had to buy Twitter?

— Trevor Noah

If anything, Elon is the right billionaire to make this joke, you know? Because if Jeff Bezos walked into Amazon with a sink, his employees would be like, "Oh wow, we’re finally getting a restroom?”

— Trevor Noah

I’m looking forward to Twitter on his first bad day as CEO.: "Our stock is in the toilet!”

— Stephen Colbert

The Astros punched their ticket to the Series yesterday by sweeping the Yankees, but New Yorkers took their frustrations out on one Astros fan in particular: Sen. Ted Cruz, who was in the city for the game. Man, New York does have a rat problem.

— Stephen Colbert

You know, you would think Ted Cruz would be unwelcome in a place like the Bronx — and if you did think that, you would be absolutely correct!

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, there were a lot of boos, and a lot of extended middle fingers — which at this point, people, why does anyone bother? Ted Cruz sees those so often, he may not even be offended. He might just think that’s how people wave now.

— Trevor Noah