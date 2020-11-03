Nightlines

Right now, they’re erecting a massive protective fence around the White House in the event that things get crazy. It took four years, but Trump finally got his wall built.
— Jimmy Kimmel
At this point, I’m not sure if Trump’s trying to keep protesters out or keep himself in.
— Jimmy Fallon
This is the most high-stakes election of my lifetime — and I include when Ruben Studdard beat Clay Aiken.
— Stephen Colbert
If 2020 was a week, this would be it.
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s getting crazy out there. The FBI is investigating an incident that happened over the weekend in Austin, Texas. Team Biden had to cancel an event there because their campaign bus was surrounded by a group of Trump supporters in trucks and tried to allegedly run it off the road, even though the words "no malarkey" were clearly printed on the bus. Still, they insisted on engaging in malarkey.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Yep, tomorrow the only places that’ll be more crowded than the polls are liquor stores.
— Jimmy Fallon
We made it to the night before the election. Seriously, I haven’t felt this stressed out since literally every day since March.
— Jimmy Fallon
The best way to describe how I’m feeling right now — it’s somewhere between Christmas Eve and the night before a liver transplant.
— Jimmy Kimmel
That’s right, it’s election eve, and everyone is nervous. President Trump is going to spend all night waiting for Vladimir Putin to come down the chimney.
— Jimmy Fallon
Today, Trump and Biden were both campaigning down in Tampa, Fla. People in Tampa were like, "Come on, we just lost the World Series; now we’ve got to deal with this?"
— Jimmy Fallon
As for Trump, you can tell his campaign is low on money ’cause he asked Biden if he wanted to split an Uber back to the airport.
— Jimmy Fallon
The only people at that rally who are socially distanced are Donald and Melania, and they were doing it before COVID.
— James Corden
The fact that people are boarding up their businesses for an election should alarm us. If anyone needed any more proof that he did not make America great again, there’s plywood in the windows at the Wetzel’s Pretzels across the street from us. Our pretzels are under attack, what else do you need to know?
— Jimmy Kimmel
