Nightlines

— Jimmy Fallon

The best way to describe how I’m feeling right now — it’s somewhere between Christmas Eve and the night before a liver transplant.

— Jimmy Kimmel

That’s right, it’s election eve, and everyone is nervous. President Trump is going to spend all night waiting for Vladimir Putin to come down the chimney.

— Jimmy Fallon

Today, Trump and Biden were both campaigning down in Tampa, Fla. People in Tampa were like, "Come on, we just lost the World Series; now we’ve got to deal with this?"

— Jimmy Fallon

As for Trump, you can tell his campaign is low on money ’cause he asked Biden if he wanted to split an Uber back to the airport.

— Jimmy Fallon

The only people at that rally who are socially distanced are Donald and Melania, and they were doing it before COVID.

— James Corden